Somalia says a top al-Shabab extremist leader is killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – Somali authorities say a top leader of the extremist group al-Shabab was killed in a joint operation by the Somali national army and international partner forces.

Abdullahi Nadir had a $3 million bounty on his head from the United States and the Somali government described him as “one of the key members of al-Shabab.”

He was killed on Saturday in the village of Haramka in the Central Jubba region, the government statement issued Monday said. He had close ties to former al-Shabab emir Ahmed Abdi Godane and current leader Ahmed Diriye.

“His death is a thorn removed from the Somali nation, and the Somali people will be freed from their deception and heinous acts,” the statement said, adding that Nadir had been in a position to overthrow the current leader of Al-Shabab. to follow.

Somalia’s president recently declared “total war” against al-Shabab, which has thousands of fighters and controls large parts of southern and central Somalia. The group also supports itself by ‘taxing’ or extorting residents, entrepreneurs and travelers, according to residents.

