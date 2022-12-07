Somalia forces and allies retake key town from al-Shabab

The local army and clans, backed by US and African Union support, have been waging a broader campaign to drive the fighters out of Galmudug and Hirshabelle states.

Government forces and allied militias in Somalia have retaken a strategic city that the armed group al-Shabab controlled for six years.

Pro-government forces entered the town of Adan Jabal in Hirshabelle, some 220 kilometers (140 miles) northeast of the capital Mogadishu, after al Qaeda-affiliated fighters withdrew without resistance, President Hassan said on Tuesday. Sheikh Mohamud in a televised speech.

The army and local clan militias known as “Macawisley” have retaken swaths of territory in the central states of Galmudug and Hirshabelle in recent months in an operation backed by US airstrikes and helicopter support from a security force. African Union (AU), ATMIS.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, the mayor of Adan Jabal, Mahamud Hasan Mahamud, said the army and militias seized control of the town and the surrounding district of the same name without meeting resistance on Monday.

“Adan Jabal was very important to al-Shabab because it is the heart that connects the central and southern regions of Somalia. It was also their main base from which they manage the central regions,” Mahamud said.

ATMIS said al-Shabab had used Adan Jabal as a training base. The force welcomed its return to Somali government control.

The fighters, who have been waging a bloody war against Somalia’s internationally recognized federal government for 15 years, also used the city as a logistics hub.

Mohammed El-Amine Souef, head of ATMIS, said the broader campaign was dealing “destructive and decisive” blows against the group.

President Mohamud, who declared “total war” on al-Shabab after his election in May, said the effort to rid Hirshabelle and Galmudug of the group was in its “final stages” with only “pockets” of resistance remaining.

AMISOM, an earlier incarnation of the AU force in Somalia, had seized Adan Jabal from the fighters in 2016 before relinquishing control a few months after Ethiopian troops withdrew.

Analysts say al-Shabab often abandons areas ahead of army offensives, but the government is generally unable to hold retaken territory, allowing fighters to return.

Driven from the country’s major urban centers some 10 years ago, al-Shabab remains entrenched in vast rural areas of central and southern Somalia and continues to carry out deadly attacks in Mogadishu.

On October 29, 116 people were killed in the capital in two car bombings at the Ministry of Education, and eight civilians were killed in a 21-hour siege on a hotel on November 27.