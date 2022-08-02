Somalia appoints former al Shabaab co-founder and spokesperson as minister

Somalia’s prime minister has appointed former co-founder and spokesman for the Al Shabaab group, Mukhtar Robow, as a minister in the country’s new cabinet.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre said in televised comments that Robow, who once had a $5 million bounty on his head before splitting from Al Shabaab in 2013, would serve as the minister in charge of religion.

The previous government arrested him in Somalia’s southwestern region in December 2018 while he was campaigning for the regional presidency. The protests that followed were met with deadly violence, with security forces shooting at least 11 people.

“After much consultation with the president and the public, I have named ministers who have training and experience and who will fulfill their duties. I am asking parliament to approve the cabinet,” Barre said before announcing the cabinet’s appointment.

Some analysts have speculated that Robow, who went on to denounce Al Shabaab, could help bolster government forces in his native Bakool, where the insurgency controls significant amounts of territory.

New president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, elected by lawmakers in May, has pledged to fight the insurgents after three years in which his predecessor, consumed by political infighting, took little action against al-Shabaab.

That enabled the insurgency to build up significant reserves of cash and launch attacks across much of the country.

(REUTERS)