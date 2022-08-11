Solving the core of the J1924-2914 blazar with the Event Horizon Telescope

A multi-frequency view of the curved jet in J1924-2914. Credit: VLBA (Hunt et al. 2021), GMVA (Issaoun et al. 2019), EHT (Issaoun, Wielgus, et al. 2022).



Scientists at the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) have imaged the distant blazar J1924-2914 with unprecedented angular resolution, revealing previously invisible details of the source structure. Blazars are powerful active galactic nuclei in which supermassive black holes emit relativistic jets aimed along our line of sight. A blazar can overshadow its entire galaxy and can be seen with our radio telescopes at a distance of billions of light years.

The images show a spirally curved beam emerging from a compact quasar core. A study of the source across different angular scales was made possible by near-simultaneous observations across the radio frequency band – the EHT, operating at 230 GHz, the Global Millimeter VLBI Array, operating at 86 GHz, and the Very Long Baseline Array, operating at 2.3 and 8.7GHz. The study is published in The astrophysics magazine.

EHT scientists have managed to map the linearly polarized emission in the inner part of the J1924-2914 quasar. “Our images represent the highest angular resolution images of polarized emission from a quasar ever obtained,” said Sara Issaoun, NHFP Einstein Fellow at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and head of this research. “We see interesting details in the highly polarized inner core of the source; the morphology of the polarized emission indicates the presence of a distorted magnetic field structure,” Sara added.

Understanding the emission in J1924-2914 was also very important for the recently published EHT observations of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our own galaxy. “J1924-2914 is our main calibrator for the Sagittarius A* studies – this means we had to understand it very well so that we could use this knowledge to calculate the total intensity and polarimetric calibration of the more difficult, time-varying source that is Sagittarius A*,” said Maciek Wielgus, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, who co-led this study.

The EHT offers the ability to image active galactic nuclei at the shortest radio wavelengths (about 1.3 mm) and at the highest angular resolution ever achieved in astronomy, equivalent to observing an orange on the surface of the Earth. moon from Earth. These properties make the EHT an ideal tool to study the inner regions of the jets and to increase our knowledge of how they are formed and accelerated. Future observations of the EHT will provide images from many more sources while pushing boundaries in observing wavelength and resolution.

Sara Issaoun et al, Resolving the Inner Parsec of the Blazar J1924-2914 with the Event Horizon Telescope, The astrophysics magazine (2022). Sara Issaoun et al, Resolving the Inner Parsec of the Blazar J1924-2914 with the Event Horizon Telescope,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac7a40

