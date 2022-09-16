Solvay plans rare earths push as EU seeks to break reliance on China

Belgian chemical group Solvay plans to create the second European site producing rare earths essential to the energy transition as the continent rushes to break China’s dominance over the hard-to-mine elements.

The company said Friday that its factory at La Rochelle in France would be upgraded to separate a wider range of the 17 rare earths with neodymium and praseodymium, which are crucial in the production of magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The decision to invest tens of millions of euros in the facility comes two days after EU leaders called for new legislation to tackle China’s grip on the supply chain for critical raw materials. The Asian country controls 80 percent of the global processing capacity of rare earth metals.

Disruption of gas supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharpened the minds of EU officials about the risks of relying on one country for materials needed for the transition to a low-carbon economy.

“Lithium and rare earths will soon become more important than oil and gas,” said EU Commissioner Thierry Breton this week. “Our demand for rare earths alone will have increased fivefold by 2030.”

The 78-year-old factory in La Rochelle, which supplies rare earths for the production of automotive catalysts and semiconductors, will help strengthen Europe’s autonomy over the rare earths supply chain.

Together with Neo Performance Materials, which has a separation site in Estonia, it will produce the rare earths needed for electric cars and wind turbines. The UK has a rare earth separation project under construction through London-listed Pensana.

“Rare earths are essential to ensure the green energy transition,” said Ilham Kadri, CEO of Solvay, who recently assisted a long-running dispute with an activist investor. “Our investments in the magnets value chain will help Europe power its new economy.”

However, the rare earth supply chain involves many steps, including converting separated rare earth oxides into metals and producing magnets that analysts say are needed to reduce Beijing’s control over the flow of critical materials and components.

“It’s a good step forward,” said David Merriman, director of rare earths research at Wood Mackenzie. “For automakers, there are a few stages that need to be completed in order to connect directly with their supply chain.”

According to a report by the European Raw Materials Alliance, Europe imports about 16,000 tons of rare earth permanent magnets from China every year.

Under the proposed EU Critical Raw Materials Act, licensing will be streamlined, funding will be allocated to strategic projects and strategic stockpiles of materials will be established.

The EU has been much slower to build resilience in its raw materials supply chain than countries like Japan, which financed Western’s largest rare earth producer Lynas after China unofficially banned exports of rare earths to the country a decade ago due to a geopolitical dispute.