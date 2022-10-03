Solicitor, 37, who injected his own blood into food at supermarkets will remain in mental hospital

A former ‘Magic Circle’ lawyer who injected his own blood into food at Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose stores after hearing the voice of Boris Johnson will remain in a mental hospital for psychiatric assessment, a judge has ruled.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, ventured into three shops on Fulham Palace Road, west London, with a bucketful of hypodermic needles on August 25 last year.

The solicitor, from Fulham, dotted products including an apple, bacon, buttermilk and Chicken Tikka fillets. He also threw a syringe at a doctor, but luckily it bounced off her and she was not hurt.

The incidents took place at a Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express and Little Waitrose – all of which were forced to throw out every single product as a precaution, resulting in almost £500,000 in losses.

Elghareeb had denied three counts of contaminating goods and two counts of assault and a jury at Isleworth Crown Court found the Lebanese lawyer not guilty by reason of insanity in May.

On Friday, Judge Alistair Hammerton extended an interim order under the Mental Health Act, meaning Elghareeb will remain in hospital until October 28 while psychiatric reports are prepared.

CCTV footage played in court showed Elghareeb entering Sainsburys wearing distinctive Nike shorts and an American football-style t-shirt.

He then proceeds to walk over to the ready meals section when suddenly he pricks the food with a syringe.

Elghareeb then went to the next section and looked up at the food products while holding what appears to be another syringe in his mouth before injecting another food product.

Prosecutor Diana Wilson earlier told the court how Elghareeb walked along Fulham Palace Road with his bucket of syringes filled with his blood.

‘Along the way, he also threw some of the syringes at people inside and outside the shop, including hitting a passer-by in the street.

‘When confronted by a number of shop staff inside the supermarkets due to his actions, he assaulted one of them by pushing him, in addition to hurling verbal abuse at those around him.’

Elghareeb later shoved security guard Bilal Ansari in the chest and shouted: ‘You are all disgusting people and Sainsbury’s is disgusting.’

After leaving, the 37-year-old then did the same in Tesco, injecting food and throwing syringes, forcing staff to close the store immediately.

Shortly before he was arrested, he threw a flower pot through a door and narrowly missed a waiter at the Avanti tapas bar.

The three supermarkets found a total of 21 syringes during a thorough search and deep cleaned before they could reopen.

He was arrested just before 8pm outside a pub called The Distillers.

Ms Wilson said: ‘The shops also inevitably took the precaution of throwing away and destroying all their products before reopening a few days later.

‘All of that cost, in terms of Waitrose, approximately £207,000, compared to Sainsbury’s £143,000 and compared to Tesco’s approximately £117,000. So almost half a million pounds in loss for the three companies.’

Dr. Meghana Kulkarni was walking along Crabtree Lane, Fulham, when she saw Elghareeb – who she referred to as the ‘suspect’ – staring at her.

“The suspect was staring at me and at first I thought he was checking me out because of the way he was staring at me.

‘As the suspect passed me, he threw something at my chest.’

The object, which she quickly realized was a syringe, hit her in the collarbone, but did not cause any injuries.

She said: ‘When I looked down at this object I realized it was an empty little plastic syringe.

‘I did not touch the syringe and left it where it had fallen in the road near a parked car.

“At no point during our interaction did the suspect say anything to me and I didn’t say anything to him.”

She said she then saw Elghareeb ‘throw an egg at the boxes’.

Previously, Dr. Frank Farnham, a consultant in forensic psychiatry, told the court that Elghareeb suffers from a “severe illness of the mind that results in loss of sense of reality.”

He said the man heard voices commanding him to do things by controlling his dreams and parts of his body.

‘These are often encountered in problems with schizophrenia.’

He claimed that one of those voices was Boris Johnson, while another was a former colleague.

Elghareeb had previously worked at some of London’s most prestigious ‘Magic Circle’ law firms before he started abusing crystal meth as part of his ‘work hard, play hard lifestyle’.

“He is bright and academically accomplished very well,” said Dr. Farnham.

‘He has had a very successful career in the legal profession.’

Dr. Farnham also said at the time that the lawyer had suffered psychological trauma, including periods of homelessness, after coming out as gay to his family.

In 2020, he had tried to hang himself to get the voices in his head to stop.

Elghareeb believed the voices in his head were caused by government spies placing implants in his ears and skull.

Dr. Farnham concluded: ‘It didn’t occur to him whether it was legal or illegal, he was making a desperate attempt to attract the attention of the police and be dealt with.

‘He was in such a disturbed mental state that he could not make a rational decision.

‘They were a set of actions to draw attention to the fact that he needed treatment.’

Elghareeb is being treated at St Bernard’s Hospital in west London.