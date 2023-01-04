Soldiers’ mobile phones allowed Ukraine to strike: Russia

“We must disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail,” he continued. Loading The Ukrainian army has said it launched an attack that resulted in the loss of equipment and possibly personnel near Makiivka. But it has not given any further details. Russian nationalist bloggers and some pro-Russian officials in the region put the death toll in Makiivka in the hundreds, though some say those estimates are exaggerated. The attack was another blow to Putin and what he calls a “special military operation” to deter threats to Russian security and protect Russian speakers. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked imperialist grab for territory.

General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, said the situation on the frontline near the eastern city of Bakhmut was particularly difficult. Russian troops have repeatedly tried to take Bakhmut and the surrounding area, in some cases literally over the corpses of their own soldiers, Zaluzhny wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying Ukrainian troops were holding on. A little-known patriotic group supporting the widows of Russian soldiers is calling on Putin to order a massive mobilization of millions of men and close the borders to secure victory in Ukraine. Zelensky echoed Ukrainian claims that Moscow was planning a large-scale mobilization, a move Russian officials say is not currently being considered.

A spokesman for the US State Department said Washington had seen reports “that the Ukrainian military had attacked a Russian military barracks that stored munitions on Ukrainian territory” and led to many Russian deaths. “We have also read reports that many of these soldiers were new recruits.” Putin planned to talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax, the latest in a series of talks the two men have had since the start of the war. Turkey acted as a mediator alongside the UN last year to broker a deal that would allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports, but the chances of serious peace talks seem slim, especially as fighting continues. Summarizing a Tuesday conversation with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, Ukrainian General Zaluzhny thanked the American for helping ensure the delivery of anti-missile weapon systems that Kiev says are increasingly knocking out Russian missiles aimed at power plants . Zaluzhny said he had discussed what equipment Ukraine needed to boost its chances against Russia, a message senior officials have hammered daily.