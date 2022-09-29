Soldier in charge of Queen’s funeral procession will run London Marathon this weekend

The soldier who was in charge of all the military and ceremonial aspects of the queen’s state funeral is swapping his red coat for sportswear as he prepares to run the London marathon this weekend.

Garrison Sergeant Major (GSM) Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes of the Coldstream Guards had the eyes of the world on him last Monday as he solemnly walked down The Mall for a final inspection ahead of the 4,000-strong military parade.

He wanted to walk the route one last time to make sure everything was in place, from the flags to the barriers, as well as making sure the doctors and police were at their posts.

Sergeant Major Andrew ‘Vern’ Stokes pictured leading the royal family as they walked behind the queen’s coffin as it was transported by horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

GSM Stokes (pictured) will run the London Marathon this Sunday and raise money for Tickets for Troops

GSM Stokes was in charge of organizing the military and ceremonial events for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in both London and Windsor, where a further 1,000 members of the military took part, on Monday 19th September.

Just days earlier, he led members of the royal family as they walked behind the queen’s coffin, carried on a royal horse artillery gun carriage of the king’s troop, as it traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. .

This Sunday, it will return to The Mall for the final lap of the 26.2-mile marathon course that winds its way through the streets of the capital, starting in Greenwich before taking runners to Woolwich and back to central London.

Speaking before the marathon, GSM Stokes, who is raising money for charity, spoke of his “intense pride” in his involvement in organizing the queen’s funeral, which he said helped “ignite a renewed patriotism” in Britain. .

He said: “What is clear is that Her Majesty’s funeral and the ceremonial that surrounded it galvanized the nation.”

GSM Stokes, from Shropshire, said that since the queen’s funeral he had received thousands of messages from people expressing their thanks.

“Those comments make me feel that the Armed Forces delivered beyond expectations, something they are very used to doing every day, but not necessarily in the eyes of the nation on the world stage,” he said.

“I am relieved that all the quiet planning my colleagues and I have done over many years has culminated in such a successful farewell for Her Majesty.

‘It was a grueling 12-day program of activities, all of which required briefings, reconnaissance and rehearsals.

“I feel intense pride for everyone involved, who worked so hard throughout the process, as well as intense gratitude that the nation stopped for hours on Monday to reflect on the life of the Queen. An incredible day.

GSM Stokes pictured with Her Majesty during a military parade held to mark the Queen’s official birthday on June 12 last year.

GSM Stokes had the eyes of the world on him last Monday as he solemnly walked down The Mall for a final inspection ahead of the 4,000-strong military parade.

GSM Stokes (pictured in red military uniform) said he felt “intense pride” for everyone who took part in the Queen’s funeral procession.

GSM Stokes is now ‘looking forward’ to running the London Marathon this weekend and raising thousands of pounds for Troop Ticketsa charity that provides members of the Armed Forces with free tickets to a variety of sporting, musical, and cultural events.

Tickets for Troops was launched in 2009 to help military personnel “create memories and spend quality time with loved ones while not on duty,” and has distributed 1.8 million tickets since it began.

GSM Stokes said he started training for marathons 14 weeks ago, but the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8 at her home in Balmoral aged 96, meant he inevitably had to take a backseat.

“Sadly, His Majesty’s death stopped all training,” he added.

“I was central to all the activities in London and Windsor over the 12-day period, there just wasn’t time to do any training so I’m in the unenviable position of missing four weeks of training.

“I still have confidence, I ran regularly before I started training and I completed the marathon last year, so I know what to expect, what pace to run at and what to expect when I hit the inevitable wall.”

GSM Stokes is aiming to cross the finish line in four hours and 40 minutes, but said he has “no doubt that the last two weeks will have a significant impact” on his time.

He said: ‘I’m over 50, I have worn out knees, a 6’4” frame that’s not built for speed, so I’m aiming for a final time of 4hrs 40mins, that’s about a pace mile of 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

I have been training much faster than that, but I have no doubt that the last 2 weeks will have a significant impact.

“Ultimately, I’m looking forward to enjoying the experience.”

But the respite after the marathon will be short-lived as preparations begin for the coronation of King Charles III, in which GSM Stokes will be involved.

To sponsor GSM Stokes, visit your TCS London Marathon Donation Page.