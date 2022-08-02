Solar storm forecast to hit Earth on Wednesday

Advertisement

Earth is under a solar storm warning for Aug. 3 as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announces there’s a chance a small G1-class geomagnetic storm could hit our planet. A G-1 storm can attenuate fluctuations in the power grid, affect satellites and potentially trigger auroras in regions around the Arctic — in this case, the electrical colors will show in the skies over Canada and Alaska. However, it is the weakest of five classified by NOAA.

The geomagnetic storm is due to a coronal hole to the southwest of the sun’s face spewing “gaseous material.” Mike Cook, who works in space weather operations, told DailyMail.com that the hole has increased solar wind speeds by shooting solar winds into a stream. He also notes that it’s predicted to cause G-1 disease, but we’ll have to “see if that materializes in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

NOAA’s Space Weather Forecast Center classifies geometric storms into five phases — one is the weakest and five the strongest. The one set for this week will have a very low impact on satellites and technologies on Earth. However, it can be confusing for migratory animals that use the Earth’s magnetic field as a navigation tool. This is because geomagnetic storms create electric currents in the magnetosphere and ionosphere when the region formed by the Earth’s magnetic field is compressed and disrupted. There was also a C9.3 flare that shot out of the sun on Sunday. Class C flares are small with little noticeable impact on Earth, but they are exciting to watch.

However, it didn’t erupt on the side of the sun facing Earth, but exploded enough to be captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (pictured) – a spacecraft that has been investigating our massive star since its launch in 2010. It takes 169,090 hours to reach the sun if you travel about 550 miles per hour. “Yesterday’s C9.3 eruption came from a region that isn’t technically even on the Earth-facing disk yet, it’s just around the NE [north eastern] limb,” Cook told Dailymail.com. “And solar flares themselves don’t cause geomagnetic storms, it’s only when a CME (coronal mass ejection) is associated with a flare AND pointed toward Earth.”

Earth experienced a solar storm (pictured) on July 19 that brought stunning auroras to the north of the US and Canada. The storm made headlines over the weekend when Dr. Tamitha Skov announced Friday that she saw a “snake-like filament” on the surface of the sun — and it was moving toward Earth’s strike zone. Auroras were spotted earlier Friday morning, just as the storm hit, filling the northern sky with stunning electric shades of purple and green.