Solar-like oscillations and ellipsoidal variations detected in binary system 12 Boötis

TESS light curves of 12 Boo from the PDCSAP pipeline (blue) and our custom reduction (orange, offset). The researchers subtracted a slowly varying trend (black) before calculating the power spectrum. Credit: Ball et al., 2022.



Using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), an international team of astronomers has detected solar-like oscillations and ellipsoidal variations in the light curve of a binary system known as 12 Bootis (or 12 Boo for short). The finding is reported in a paper published Aug. 3 on the arXiv pre-print server.

In cool stars like our sun (with effective temperatures below 6,500 K), surface convection drives and dampens oscillations over a wide range of frequencies. These oscillations are known as solar-like oscillations. Finding and investigating such oscillations can be crucial for testing various stellar models.

About 122 light-years from Earth, 12 Boötis (other designations HR 5304, HD 123999, TIC 418010485) is a bright binary system in the constellation Boötes. It consists of two stars with a mass of about 1.4 solar masses in a slightly eccentric 9.6-day orbit.

Now, a group of researchers led by Warrick H. Ball of the University of Birmingham, UK, reports that 12 Boötis exhibit solar-like oscillations and also ellipsoidal variations. The finding is based on the analysis of TESS light curves obtained in early 2020.

“We present here our analysis of the TESS light curve of 12 Boo, including the first detection of solar-like oscillations and ellipsoidal variations in this system,” the astronomers wrote in the paper.

By analyzing TESS light curves, the team made a marginal detection of solar-like oscillations in 12 Boo A, the primary star in the system. The data also allowed the scientists to identify distinct ellipsoidal variations and recover several days’ worth of data near the start of TESS’s orbits.

According to the article, the solar-like oscillations did not appear clear enough to unambiguously measure individual mode frequencies of 12 Boo, which could shed more light on the nature of the system. However, the astronomers have managed to combine global asteroseismic parameters with a close fit to the spectral energy distribution (SED) to create new constraints on the known properties of this binary.

The research found that 12 Boo A has a radius of about 2.45 sun rays and a brightness of about 7.53 sun rays. The star is about 1.9 times larger than the Sun and its luminosity is at a level of 4.69 solar luminosities. Both stars are 2.66 billion years old and have a metal content of about -0.065.

The study authors noted that their results significantly improve the properties of 12 Boo reported in the literature. They added that a more sophisticated analysis of the light curve and power spectrum of this system is needed to understand the individual mode frequencies.

