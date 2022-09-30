Solar farms in space ‘could provide a reliable source of renewable energy to the grid’

Solar farms in space could provide a reliable source of renewable energy for the grid and offer an alternative option to nuclear power in the future, experts have claimed.

The European Space Agency (ESA) is looking at a plan that would take advantage of the fact that the sun never stops shining in space, and sunlight is much more intense there than on Earth’s surface.

It would involve assembling a satellite several kilometers long into orbit with a solar panel – which would be illuminated by the sun more than 99 percent of the time.

The energy would be sent back to Earth via high frequency radio waves and power would be produced day and night regardless of the weather on our planet’s surface.

Supporters of the idea say a single plant could potentially supply about two gigawatts of renewable energy to the grid, which is about the same as a nuclear power plant here on Earth

Recent studies suggest that the concept, called space-based solar energy, is theoretically viable and could support the path to decarbonizing the energy sector.

However, experts say there are still significant uncertainties and technical challenges, which is why a research and development program known as SOLARIS has been proposed.

The physics involved means that these satellites must be large, around several kilometers in size, and the same applies to the collecting ‘rectennas’ down on the Earth’s surface.

This in turn will require technical advances in areas such as manufacturing in space and robotics, high efficiency photovoltaics, high power electronics and radio frequency beamforming.

Further research to confirm the effects of low-power microwaves on human and animal health and compatibility with aircraft and satellites will also need to be carried out.

But the technology could offer ‘an alternative option to nuclear power’, according to Dr. Sanjay Vijendran, who has studied it for ESA.

“These are the kinds of technical questions that SOLARIS will look into to further explore the feasibility of the concept so that in 2025 Europe can make an informed decision about whether to continue with a space-based solar energy program in the future,” he added.

“As an added plus, any breakthroughs achieved in these areas will be valuable in their own right, applicable to many other space flights.

‘The mistake that is often made is to compare the concept to ground-based solar, when real space solar offers new features such as baseload power that actually serve to complement rather than compete with intermittent sources such as ground-based solar and wind.

“In this way, they could offer an alternative option to nuclear power in the future – where studies show that the space-based solution ends up being surprisingly competitive.”

The program proposal comes at a time when global interest in space-based solar energy is at its highest in decades, with in-orbit demonstrations in preparation in the US, China and Japan.

The UK has established its Space Energy Initiative to develop space-based solar energy, while the European Commission is funding a project investigating large lightweight reflectors that redirect sunlight to solar farms on Earth called SOLSPACE.

“Given the climate and energy crises and the rapid advances we’re making in space capabilities, now is the time to explore whether space-based solar energy can be part of the solution – it’s the responsible thing to do,” added Dr. Vijendran. .

A report by engineering consultancy Frazer-Nash has estimated that a first space-based solar plant could be online in the 2040s at a cost of around £16 billion.

After that, each additional satellite could cost around £5 billion, the report added.

It estimates these would provide power at £50 per MWh, which is about the same as other renewable sources.

The 3.2 GW Sizewell C nuclear power station in Suffolk, meanwhile, is expected to cost £20-30 billion and will be able to produce electricity for six million homes for up to 60 years.