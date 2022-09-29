Solange Knowles looks chic in double-breasted suit at New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

Solange Knowles was ready for business when she arrived at the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala Wednesday night.

The 36-year-old musician and composer grinned proudly as she walked to the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center wearing a chic double-breasted suit.

Solange was one of the guests of honor at the event, as she wrote the music for the gala opening piece, making her only the second black woman ever to compose for the New York City Ballet.

Solange looked effortlessly elegant as she walked forward in her navy suit, which had a white pocket square and built-in white sleeves sticking out, even though she appeared to be going topless under her jacket.

She paired the oversized jacket, which hung loosely around her tight frame, with baggy blue pants that reached almost to the floor.

Beyoncé Knowles’ sister kept the menswear theme with her shoes, which were black heels styled at the front like a black Oxford shoe.

She completed her look with an intriguing black, egg-shaped handbag, with small metal studs at the bottom so it could stay upright.

Solange added some sparkle to her look with earrings made from various hoops of different sizes, along with a jeweled necklace.

She completed her look with beautiful raven braids tied high and swept down her back.

The Don’t Touch My Hair singer is the second black woman to compose for the New York City Ballet, after Lido Pimienta became the first in 2021 with her composition “sky to hold,” the organization said in a statement. CBS.

Last month, Solange shared the news that her score had been selected for the gala on social media.

The ballet will have multiple performances in October, followed by repeat performances in May 2023.

The choreography of her music is Gianna Reisen, who in 2017 became the youngest person – at 18 – to choreograph for the esteemed ballet, according to Poster.

Solange looked like she was in the ninth cloud in a short clip filmed from her car on her way to the ballet.

She beamed from ear to ear as she sang along to the chorus of Fantasia Barrino’s song When I See You.

She later added a photo of the full audience at Lincoln Center, as well as a photo of her backlit score from the orchestra pit.

Solange’s last studio album was the critically acclaimed When I Get Home, which was released in 2019.

