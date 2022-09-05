Soil temperature can predict the spread of pests in crops

Soil temperature can be used to predict the distribution of the corn earworm. Credit: Anders Huseth, NC State University



A new study from North Carolina State University shows soil temperature can be used to effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earwig (Helicoverpa zea), a pest that devastates corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes and other vegetable crops. . The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the pest more effectively, reducing the financial and environmental impacts of pesticide use.

The researchers combined historical soil temperature data with long-term monitoring data from corn earwigs and information about how the pest survives cold conditions in a lab environment to better understand “overwintering success,” or how well the pest can survive underground during the colder winter months.

Greater wintering success could expand the areas where the pests can live and thrive, the researchers say, because the pests can migrate over long distances. In general, greater overwintering success at more northern latitudes increases the potential for crop damage from this pest further north. Climate change also affects overwintering success.

“There is a preconceived notion that pests have little overwintering success north of 40 degrees latitude,” said Douglas Lawton, a former NC state postdoctoral researcher and co-corresponding author of a paper describing the research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “That may have been true in the 1930s, but now we have more data-driven evidence to ask and answer the question, ‘Where can this species actually hibernate?'”

The research shows that 40 degrees latitude isn’t the best format for hibernation success, so much so that the researchers devised their own maps — overlapping the three different data sets — to show three relevant geographic zones: a “southern range” where pests surviving over the winter months, a “northern border” area where pests are generally unable to survive during the winter months, and a “transition zone” between the northern and southern areas where pests may or may not survive winter.

“These areas are biologically relevant and supported by studies in the laboratory and the academic literature,” Lawton said.

The researchers used the three zones to show historical trends for the corn earworm and then used a model to make predictions about the distribution of pests until the end of the century. Notably, the southern range has grown by 3% since 1981. The models suggest that the southern range will double in size by the end of the century and shift well to the north, while the other two zones shrink.

“As climate changes, wintering zones are likely to shift north,” said Anders Huseth, an assistant professor of entomology at NC State and the paper’s other co-corresponding author.

Minnesota, with its harsh winters, saw no wintering success of corn earwigs from 1950 to 2021, the data shows. By the end of the century, however, the predictive models show that the entire state is firmly in the transition zone.

“This is the canary in the coal mine for agricultural pests,” Huseth said. “Understanding what happens to this pest is very important for agricultural producers. We demonstrated here the element of uncertainty that can have demonstrable effects on farmers and potentially new possibilities for pesticide resistance selection. Our models visualize that change and provide touchstones for pest control .

“Now we want to devise a better prediction tool for this pest, along with a risk prediction model, to give growers better information about the distribution of pests. Success here could reduce both costs to farmers and pesticides in the environment.”

Crop-eating moths will bloom as the climate warms

More information:

The dynamics of the pest population is related to a continental wintering gradient, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). The dynamics of the pest population is related to a continental wintering gradient,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2203230119

Provided by North Carolina State University

