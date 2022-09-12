Soil disturbance reduces the resilience of pasturage to climate change

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Scientists from the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) and collaborators at the Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment have tested how soil disturbance affects the response of the U.S. Great Plains foothills to climate change. The results showed that disturbance and subsequent plant invasion are important factors to consider when predicting the impact of climate change on these ecosystems.

Rangelands, the grasslands on which we depend for ranching, biological diversity and many other ecosystem services, are being transformed by climate change. While researchers have studied these changes, including the influence of rising carbon dioxide and warmer temperatures, historically the focus has been on intact or relatively undisturbed ecosystems.

The study published today in Global Change Biology shows that the effects of increased carbon dioxide and warming differ significantly in disturbed pastures compared to intact native pastures.

“We know that disturbing pasturages cause a variety of problems, including plant invasion and loss of plant diversity,” said Dana Blumenthal, a research ecologist and lead author at the ARS Rangeland Resources & Systems Research. “What this new study shows is that rising carbon dioxide makes it more difficult to recover from those kinds of changes.”

The study, conducted in a mixed-grass prairie in southeastern Wyoming, used circular plots of intact native prairie or disturbed prairie. Seeds of native and invasive plants were added to disturbed prairie plots to reflect the colonization of the disturbed area by new species. Over a five-year period, scientists measured plant production, plant diversity and soil carbon content after fields were continuously exposed to high levels of carbon dioxide and warm temperatures.

The main result was that increased carbon dioxide production in the disturbed prairie more than doubled, mainly due to the rapid growth of diffused knapweed (Centaurea diffusa), an unsavory invasive species that is causing problems in American regions. This large increase in production subsequently led to a decrease in plant diversity. In contrast, carbon dioxide increased plant production by only 18% in intact prairie while increasing plant diversity. The scientists also observed greater carbon loss in the disturbed prairie soil when exposed to warmer temperatures.

“We saw that these disturbances, combined with plant invasion, significantly reduce the resilience of the mixed-grass prairie to climate change. That tells us that disturbance is a key factor to consider when predicting effects of future climatic conditions.” in these ecosystems,” Blumenthal said.

The study is part of a series of studies (Nature (2011); Global Change Biology (2016); Ecology Letters (2016)) on the influence of climatic conditions and plant invasion on native and disturbed pasture ecosystems.

More information:

Dana M. Blumenthal et al, Soil disturbance and invasion increase CO 2 effects on grassland productivity, reducing diversity, Global Change Biology (2022). Dana M. Blumenthal et al, Soil disturbance and invasion increase CO 2 effects on grassland productivity, reducing diversity,(2022). DOI: 10.1111/gcb.16383

Provided by the United States Department of Agriculture

