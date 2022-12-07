Soho’s iconic ‘first Italian deli’ Camisa and Son that has served Londoners since 1929 will close

[noscript_1]

London’s oldest Italian delicatessen will close its doors after nearly 100 years of serving pasta and sandwiches to Londoners as it struggles to cope with high energy costs this winter.

First opened in Soho in 1929, London’s ‘original’ Italian delicatessen, Camisa & Son, will close after Christmas unless a buyer is found.

Despite its fame for £5 sandwiches, its owners have said it is “impossible” to stay open amid the cost of living crisis.

The owner said: ‘We don’t want to close it, but in the end it doesn’t make sense to continue because we are losing too much.’

Camisa & Son was first opened on Old Compton Street in Soho in 1929 by two Italian brothers.

The store moved from Old Compton Street (pictured) to Berwick Street in Soho after the brothers were among thousands of Italians detained in Britain during World War II.

Camisa & Son was opened by the brothers Ennio and Isidoro Camisa as the first authentic Italian food store in London.

However, during World War II, the brothers were among thousands of Italians detained by the British government, forcing the closure of their original delicatessen at 66 Old Compton Street.

The brothers returned to Soho in 1948 and ran their new store on Berwick Street.

When they parted ways in 1961, Isidoro moved the deli to Old Compton Street, where it has been serving Londoners ever since.

Still going by the Camisa & Son name, the family sold the deli to Italian food company Alivini in 2014.

The deli moved back to Old Compton Street in 1961, where it has served customers ever since.

Thousands have signed an online petition to try to prevent the historic deli from closing its doors.

Sadly, the store has been losing money for several years and this winter’s cost-of-living crisis could be the last straw unless a new buyer takes over.

An online petition has been launched as members of the public try to save the deli, which has already been signed by more than 3,000 people.

Gianni Segatta, one of Alivini’s directors, said: ‘We can’t run the business now. It is very sad. It’s a historic brand and we love it, but everything is so difficult.’

He added: ‘Energy prices, tariffs, VAT and wages are too high now and we can’t raise prices because people wouldn’t come.

The historic deli may be forced to close its shutters one last time after Christmas if it can’t find a buyer.

Camisa & Son has been famous for serving pasta and sandwiches to Londoners for almost 100 years.

Soho has changed too much. Things were fine before the pandemic, but now it’s not what it used to be.

The families that used to live here have left. We used to have queues to get in, but not anymore.

Gianni confirmed that unless someone ‘steps in’ to buy Camisa & Son, it will close after December 25.

He said: ‘We have explained the situation: the turnover is too low. We are looking at the possibility of selling the brand, but we also need to focus on other things.’