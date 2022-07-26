Softening the blow, Todd? Chelsea owner Boehly enjoys dinner in Mayfair with James Corden

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was pictured Monday night enjoying dinner with TV presenter James Corden in Mayfair after falling behind Barcelona in the race to sign 23-year-old defender Jules Kunde.

The American businessmen, who already oversaw the blockbuster purchases of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this month, hoped to add Kounde to Thomas Tuchel’s roster after agreeing a £55million deal with Sevilla last week.

But Barcelona managed to find enough money to launch a late attack on Monday and take pole position to thwart Chelsea’s plans.

Perhaps in an effort to cheer him up, Boehly joined Corden at Scott’s restaurant last night with Clearlake Capital co-founder Behdad Eghbali.

Corden, who visited the lavish seafood restaurant with his friend and former The History Boys co-star Dominic Cooper last weekend, was seen laughing and drinking with Boehly in what appeared to be a relaxed boys’ night out.

Chelsea owner will host an informal dinner with his Premier League colleagues in London on Tuesday the athletic.

The plan to assemble the top 20 executives for a shareholder meeting has reportedly been well received, although not every member is expected.

Chelsea appear to have lost the race for defender Jules Kunde after Barcelona’s late attack

Boehly, who completed the $4.25 billion acquisition of Chelsea in late May, was unable to show off the talents of his new club in America during the Blues’ turbulent US tour.

Despite beating Club America 2-1 in Las Vegas, Tuchel’s side lost 5-3 on penalties from Charlotte before being humiliated in a 4-0 thrashing by top six rivals Arsenal.

With Kunde expected to sign with Barcelona, ​​Boehly will have to reconsider the club’s transfer plans as the new Premier League season kicks off in just 10 days.