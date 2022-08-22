Sofia Vergara stuns as she sports a floral dress for Sarah Hyland’s wedding to Wells Adams

Sofia Vergara nailed a chic look on Saturday as she attended the star-studded wedding between Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams in Santa Barbara.

The Modern Family actress, 50, stunned in a black and white dress by Bambah, featuring a floral pattern and a one-shoulder sweetheart neckline.

She paired the midaxi number with black open-toed stiletto heels as she joined some of her co-stars for the big day.

Gorgeous: Sofia Vergara was the epitome of chic on Saturday, wearing a gorgeous black and white floral dress while attending the star-studded wedding of Sarah Hyland, her Modern Family colleague to Wells Adams in Santa Barbara

She completed the look with a crystal-embroidered Valentino LOCÒ mini handbag in silver and black, for an extra touch of couture.

Sofia’s honey-colored locks let them fall freely in a smooth blow-dryer, while she donned a glamorous makeup palette – complete with a purple lipstick.

She protected her eyes with black cat-eye sunglasses, accessory with striking silver earrings.

Pals: The actress posed next to co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who led the wedding, and his husband Justin Mikita

Gorgeous: Sofia’s dark brown locks fell free in a slick blow dryer, as she donned a glamorous makeup palette – complete with a purple lipstick

Sofia shared photos of the day on Instagram, leaning against a convertible to show off her looks, captioned, “Wedding Weekend.”

The actress posed alongside co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who led the wedding, and his husband Justin Mikita.

The pair wore both blue suits for the day, with Jesse opting for a navy blue while his actor partner went for a light blue.

Mother-son date: Sofia took her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, to the wedding and shared selfies of the couple during the ceremony

Extra details: She paired the midaxi number with black open-toe stiletto heels as she joined some of her co-stars for the big day

Sofia took her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, to the wedding and shared selfies of the couple during the ceremony.

Among the multiple snapshots was a glossy, sepia-colored image of the actress with several other guests.

While for Instagram, she cuddled up with Nolan, 23, who rose to fame playing her step-grandson Luke Dunphy in Modern Family.

The blushing bride looked stunning in a shoulderless white bridal gown with a long train, paired with a white veil and diamond earrings.

Newlyweds: Sarah and Wells tied the knot at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California

Stunner: The blushing bride looked stunning in a shoulderless white bridal gown with a long train, paired with a white veil and diamond earrings

The wedding was attended by 150 guests, with Sarah, who played Haley Dunphy in 2009-2020 Modern Family, being supported by my multitude of her ABC series co-stars.

Sarah and Wells were originally scheduled to get married in August 2020, but have postponed the procedure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The groom explained that the wedding had been postponed several times and told People last year of their plans for a 2022 wedding: “We were obviously going to get married last year, that didn’t happen,” he told the outlet. “We were supposed to get married this year, but that didn’t happen.

“So now we’re hoping next year, either we go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don’t know — well, we’re not going to do those last two things, but I don’t know. 2022 must be our year, right?!’