Sofia Vergara showcases her ample cleavage in skin-tight orange dress for semi-final episode of AGT

It was another semifinal episode of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday, with only two of the 11 acts advancing to next month’s final.

And as the contestants felt the heat of the moment both before and during the broadcast, judge Sofia Vergara slipped into promo mode on her Instagram page to build up the uplifting drama.

For this big night, the Modern Family alum decided to show off her fashion sense and famously feminine curves by slipping into a fitted orange dress that emphasized her ample cleavage.

Promo mode: Sofia Vergara, 50, showed off her enthusiasm and fabulous figure in a bold orange dress for the semifinal elimination episode of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday

Vergara, 50, kicked off with a sideways selfie from the judge’s desk, showing she looked glamorous in the colorful number and Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel sneaking into a peak.

‘We’re almost going live!!!!! @agt,” she announced in the caption, along with a series of gold star and red heart emojis.

Her ensemble also included a pair of dangling earrings, which matched the outfit perfectly, and her long brown locks in a ponytail parted in the middle.

Fellow judge Simon Cowell was on hand for the elimination episode, but was just out of the picture.

Vergara quickly followed up with a solo selfie, explaining what was at stake during the show, with a front photo of herself highlighting her ample assets.

Two more tonight r go to the final in Sept!!! glam squad @kellybkline @sabrinabmakeup [red heart emoji] bling bling @dena_kemp @jaredlehrjewelry @anabelachan #agt,” she shared in the caption.

A slew of her fans would take to the comment section and tell you how “hot” and “gorgeous” she looked on this particular night.

Many of her fans and followers who shared a comment kept it simple by posting fire emojis.

One person even got playful and remarked, ‘Sofia, get off your phone,’

Exuberant: After the two contestants going to the finals were announced, Vergara shared “another amazing week full of amazing talents”, along with a photo of herself with her arms raised triumphantly in the air

Festive: The Colombian resident also got smart, sharing a clip of himself at the judge’s desk, adding an image of a champagne bottle with the cork popping out

In the end, stand-up comic Mike E. Winfield and deeply fake AI act Metaphysic were the two acts voted into the finale of Wednesday’s episode of America’s GotTalent on NBC.

In total, nine acts were eliminated on the night: singer Lily Meola, ventriloquist Jack Williams, impressionist Merissa Beddows, singer Lee Collinson, magician Jannick Holste, heavy metal singer Harper, stunt group The Lazy Generation, pop group Acapop! Children and tap dancer Bayley Graham.

Wednesday’s winners move on to join the six previously announced acts in the final: saxophonist Avery Dixon, vocal trio Chapel Hart, rocker Drake Milligan, magician Nicolas Ribs, singer Sara James and magician Yu Hojin.

The nine eliminated contestants were reminded that they still have a chance to make it to the finals when host Terry Crews reminded viewers of the upcoming wildcard round, as reported by USA today. Each judge chooses a wildcard from the eliminated acts, and then America will vote one of them to the final.

‘Another week full of great talents!!! @agt @nbc,” Vergara announced in one of her last photos showing her with both arms in the air.

And in the moments after announcing the two contestants moving on, she posted a clip where she added glitter and a white heart with an app, declaring, “What a night,” with some of the live studio audience in the background. .

The actress and television personality also shared a similar video of herself on the judge’s desk, where she popped an image of a champagne bottle with the cork out.

