Sofia Vergara poses up a storm in a blue bikini as she toasts the last days of summer

She is never shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media.

And Sofia Vergara was at it again when she showed off her incredible bikini body in a sizzling new snap on Sunday.

The Modern Family star, 50, shared a photo of herself poolside wearing a skimpy two-piece animal print.

Unbelievable: Sofia Vergara showed off her incredible bikini body as she posed in a light blue two-piece leopard print for a sizzling new snap on Sunday

The judges of America’s Got Talent held up her arms as she wore a sun visor to protect her face.

The actress fashioned her brunette locks into soft, voluminous curls that tumbled down her back as she soaked up the sun.

Sofia captioned the image: ‘Se acabo el verano’ along with a solar emoji with a sad face, which translates to ‘summer is over’ in English.

Busy week: The America’s Got Talent judge, 50, has had a busy week after the season 17 finale took place on Wednesday night (pictured)

Eye for talent: All-female Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas was crowned the winner of Season 17, with Sofia selecting the troupe as her Golden Buzzer act

Sofia has had a busy week after the America’s Got Talent final took place on Wednesday night.

The all-female Lebanese dance troupe The Mayyas was crowned the winner of Season 17, and Sofia had plenty of reason to celebrate after choosing the troupe as her Golden Buzzer act.

The actress also attended the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The TV favorite looked incredible in a bright yellow dress as she presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for star Matthew Macfadyen.

Hello Sunshine: The actress also attended the 2022 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night

Sofia didn’t seem to have walked the red carpet with any other stars, but that didn’t stop her as she sauntered over to the carpet to snap her own photos for her Instagram account.

‘Amarillo’ [chick emoji] love my dress,” she captioned a photo of her taking a selfie on the red carpet, tagging her clothing designer Laura Basci.

Sofia attended the ceremony to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award.

The category had multiple actors from Succession, Severance and Squid Game competing against each other, but Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen was victorious.