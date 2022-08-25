Sofia Vergara looks stunning while strolling around the Pasadena set of America’s Got Talent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sofia Vergara was seen on the Pasadena set of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old performer turned heads when she showcased her flawless form while rocking a figure-hugging outfit during her time on set.

The actress has served as a judge on the much-loved talent show program since joining the cast two years ago.

Show up: Sofia Vergara was on the Pasadena set of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday

Vergara wore a green sequined dress that showed off her tight arms and sculpted legs as she taped.

The Modern Family star added a bit of darkness to her look for the day with a set of jet black platform shoes.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress wore several bracelets as she strolled through the show’s set.

Her voluminous brunette locks fell like a waterfall on her shoulders and chest and matched the color of her outfit.

Oo La La! Vergara wore a green sequined dress that showed off her toned arms and sculpted legs while taping

Shining bright: Primetime Emmy-nominated actress wore several bracelets as she strolled through the program’s set

Vergara shared a first look at her outfit for the shoot in a photo and video shared to her Instagram story on Wednesday.

In the photo, the artist rocked a bright red dress that stood out as she posed for the photo.

The actress also wore a set of gold high-heeled shoes and accessories with various jewelry.

Her clip showed the performer stepping out of a backstage room before dropping a package.

Switch: Vergara shared an excellent look at her outfit for the shoot in a photo and video shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday

Va va voom: In the click, the performer rocked a bright red dress that stood out against her gold high-heeled shoes

Vergara joined the cast of America’s Got Talent as a judge on its 15th season, which aired in 2020.

Other judges on the program are Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum, with Terry Crews as presenter.

The actress has stayed with the series until the show’s most recent 17th season, which is currently airing.

Sign up: Vergara joined the cast of America’s Got Talent as a judge on its 15th season, which airs in 2020

Vergara previously spoke about starting the program during an interview with E!’s Daily Popwhere she said she quickly became attached to the show’s cast and crew.

She recalled: “It was a little strange for me to start a new job. Because it was something I wasn’t used to at all. But the moment I got there, everyone was so nice to me. Everyone, you know, I loved being there. I enjoyed being there.’

The artist made it a point to express that ‘I felt like I was part of the family’.