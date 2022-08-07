WhatsNew2Day
Sofia Vergara looks stunning as she soaks in the South Florida sunshine while with family in Miami

Entertainment
Sofia Vergara shows off her tight arms in a pineapple print sleeveless set as she enjoys a family lunch in Miami

Sofia Vergara sat in the sun in Miami on Friday.

The 50-year-old looked stunning in cream and green pineapple-print wide-leg pants and a cream-colored strapless top with a large ruffle.

The 5ft7in beauty styled her highlighted locks in long, straight layers and wore natural-looking makeup with a bold red lip for lunch with members of her family.

Stunning: Sofia Vergara, 50, looked stunning in cream and green pineapple-print wide-leg pants and a cream strapless top with a large frill Friday in Miami

The judges of America’s Got Talent wore a pair of stacked necklaces, a gold watch and several rings.

She completed the look with dark sunglasses and a cream shoulder back with gold chain.

Sofia was spotted taking pictures of the lunch diners on her phone and later leaving the restaurant with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in a box.

Lunch: America's Got Talent judges were spotted having lunch with her family on the restaurant patio

Smile: The Modern Family actress made sure to take lots of photos of family members, including her mother, Margarita, seen in the blue and white pint top

Later, she took her mother, Margarita, and some other family members to Sephora for shopping.

The actress brought her cute dog Bubbles with her.

The matriarch of the Vergara family looked cool and gathered in a delaying blue and white print top and jeans.

Shopping: Screen Actors Guild award winner shared a Sephora bargain with members of her family and her dog Bubbles

The two family members, who look a lot like their famous relative, wore chic but tough sundresses. One chose a red maxi dress with a low-cut back with straps, the other a green and white maxi dress with straps and layers.

Sofia wore a green mask for the shopping spree at the cosmetics store.

According to her social media accounts, the Modern Family star was in South Florida to attend an engagement party.

Cheers: Social media posts indicate that the actress was in Miami to attend an engagement party. She was seen leaving the restaurant with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot

