Sofia Vergara looks gorgeous smiling in a peach floral dress while in LA

Sofia Vergara beamed as she stepped out of Los Angeles on Wednesday in a peach-colored floral-patterned dress.

The 50-year-old actress smiled as she put on a glamorous display in dark oval sunglasses.

Her blonde accentuated locks were arranged in voluminous spiral curls that fell over her chest.

The Colombian-born beauty carried a large, beige, bold Christian Dior tote bag.

She walked on tan leather platform shoes that showed off her bright red pedicure.

The TV star’s summer frock was tied around her shoulders and made of elastic along her bust.

It was lined with small ruffles and gave way to a long, flowy skirt that stretched over her calves but was high enough to show off her shoes.

Despite hiding her eyes behind her distinctive sunglasses, the bomb’s perfectly made-up face could still be appreciated.

Her thick, dark eyebrows showed a little above the frames and she outlined her pout in a matte brick-colored lip stain.

In her ears she wore a pair of gold minty studs peeking out through her luscious locks.

And on her short nails, she rocked a neat lime green manicure that complemented the colors in her ensemble.

Also on Wednesday, the mother-of-one took to social media to promote the hit TV competition America’s Got Talent.

First, she shared a behind-the-scenes look from her dressing room, a selfie she took in a mirror.

She wrote in the caption: ‘Ready for tonight’s show! Only 2 participants make it today!!’

The post received more than 67,000 likes from her loyal legion of 26.4 million followers.

Vergara was decked out in diamonds as she rocked a glittering choker paired with a delicate necklace with an inlaid square pendant.

The blingy display extended to her wrist, where she wore a sparkly bracelet, and her hands, where she donned multiple glittering rings.

She also wore dangling chandelier earrings that were visible when she tucked her hair behind her ears.

The look came together with a sexy white strapless top with a plunging neckline that reveals her ample cleavage.

In the Stories feature of the app, the media personality has shared images with her current and past co-stars.

In one snapshot, she posed sandwiched between actors Jose Velazquez and Orlando Pineda, who will appear with her in the upcoming Netflix miniseries Griselda.

She tagged the young men and wrote “special visit” over the image before adding the hashtag “#griselda.”

In another photo, she was standing next to Sarah Hyland, with whom she worked on the Modern Family show, which ended in April 2020.

She wrote: ‘Surprise visit!!!’ about the photo, which showed the two women laughing.