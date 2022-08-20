Sofia Vergara cuts fashionable figure in green blouse and green pants while grabbing lunch

<!–

Sofia Vergara looked fashionable in various shades of green while having lunch in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The Modern Family actress, 50, donned a lime green blouse and carried a matching bag over her shoulder.

She added dark green pants to the ensemble and walked in high heels.

She wore thin black sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the harsh California sun.

The Colombian’s long brown hair was parted in the middle and fell long to the center of her chest.

Vergara had lunch at an Italian restaurant in the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

The America’s Got Talent star also took to Instagram to share a selfie from her afternoon.

She wrote “Pal Lunch” in the photo and also tagged a few fashion accounts on the snap.

Vergara’s performance marked a rare day off for the superstar who was spotted earlier this week after filming America’s Got Talent.

Sofia has been a judge on the popular competition series since 2020, where she teams up with Heidi, Terry Crews, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

Heidi initially began appearing on America’s Got Talent during its eighth season, which aired in 2013.

Her miniseries Griselda, in which she plays the title character, is currently in post-production.

Griselda follows the life of Griselda Blanco, a Colombian drug lord in the Medellín cartel.

From the 1980s to the early 2000s, she ran a cocaine ring that made millions of dollars. She was shot dead in 2012.