Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello continue to enjoy their vacation on the island one day after Christmas

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are still in vacation mode a day after celebrating Christmas.

The 50-year-old actress took to social media Monday to share snaps of her island getaway with her husband, 45.

The Colombian-born beauty captured multiple selfies and uploaded them to Instagram to show off her 27.5 million followers.

The beauty appeared on the app in a low-cut, brown and black tie-dye tank top.

Her honey blonde highlighted hair framed her beautiful face, falling to her chest in subtle texture.

The bombshell sported a fair face with flattering makeup that included slightly smudged eyeliner, blush, and taupe-pink lipstick.

An ice cold drink in a glass with a black straw was placed in front of her as she drank and dined with her man.

Joe wore a lime green Metallica T-shirt with a pair of shiny black sunglasses tucked into the neck.

He wore a backwards black baseball cap while showing off a scruffy goatee.

The True Blood actor smiled softly for the photo as he held the couple’s small dog in one hand.

Several of his followers noticed the canine and humorously commented on the regular occurrence, writing: “He’s always holding the dog.” He kills me. ‘

Another chimed in to ask rhetorically: ‘Is the Chihuahua permanently attached to Joe?’ with a laughing emoji.

Moving onto Instagram’s Stories feature, Sofia also uploaded a mirror selfie in a bold green patterned dress.

The flowy number was completed with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps, allowing the America’s Got Talent judge to show off some cleavage.

She wore dangling earrings with a matching bracelet, showing off the ensemble as she admired her reflection.

Sofia, known for her role on the show Modern Family, included two GIFs of wine glasses on one side of the image.

About a month ago, Vergara took to social media to wish her longtime love a happy wedding anniversary.

The duo marked seven years as husband and wife and the star fondly reminisced about their wedding day as he shared photos.

She captioned the series of photos and clips, “Love you @joemanganiello ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #7yraniversary.”

Some of Vergara’s friends and celebrity fans congratulated her on the milestone, including her America’s Got Talent co-star Howie Mandel and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s husband Justin Mikita, who wrote: “Happy Anniversary! Magical night! ❤️ .’