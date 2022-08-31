Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum stun at America’s Got Talent Live Show in Pasadena 

Sofia Vergara and fellow judge Heidi Klum didn’t skimp on the glamor when they arrived at the America’s Got Talent Live Show at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Modern Family alum looked pin-up perfection in a leopard-print wiggle dress, while the 49-year-old supermodel shimmered in a fitted white satin suit.

America’s Got Talent is currently in its 17th season, which began with auditions in May and began airing live shows earlier this month.

Heidi and Sofia judge the competition, along with comedian Howie Mandel and executive producer/creator Simon Cowell.

Terry Crew is the current host of America’s Got Talent, which was previously hosted by the likes of Tyra Banks and Nick Cannon.

For Tuesday’s show, Sofia styled her figure-hugging gown, which featured flattering ruffles at the waist and a sweetheart neckline, with a pair of matching pumps.

She was decked out in gold jewelry, including a chunky bracelet and matching choker necklace.

The actress’ honey-colored locks fell in curls across her chest and she rocked a bold dark brown smokey eyeshadow look.

It was paired with a deep nude lipstick and a generous dusting of peachy pink blush.

Heidi’s stately figure was emphasized in her dazzling suit, with a buttoned waistcoat that drew attention to her ample bust.

A pair of rhinestone earrings brushed the top of her shoulders as she posed for shutterbugs.

The runway maven wore her stuff in a pair of white high heels and her signature blonde locks were styled sleek and straight.

As for makeup, Heidi’s makeup artist gave her a sultry smokey eye paired with a glossy pink lip and a generous amount of bronzing powder for a sun-kissed glow.

Howie Mandel beamed at the cameras as he donned a stylish blue checked suit with a white shirt and white lace-up shoes.

Simon Cowell rocked his go-to figure-hugging gray shirt and black pants for Tuesday’s show, as well as a pair of black leather shoes.

Spotlight: Terry Crews had all eyes on him when he arrived in a bright red suit with gold trim on the lapel

Terry Crews had all eyes on him when he arrived in a bright red suit with gold trim on the lapel.

Along with the judges and host of the show, many of the remaining contestants spent time on the red carpet.

Opera singer, Merissa Beddows, wowed in a ruffled red dress with a sequined bodice and plunging neckline.

Nine-year-old Metal singer, Harper Akudama, looked adorable in plaid pants and a red long-sleeved top.

The Acapop! Kids gathered in colorful get-ups ahead of their semifinal performance.

Singer Lily Meola cut a chic figure in a white lace suit with a silver bandeau top under her jacket.

Magician Jannick Holste wore a shiny black suit with a checkered print, styled with a bright red button-up shirt.

Also ventriloquist Jack Williams opted for a funky patterned suit, who posed with his doll during his red carpet stint.

Comedian Mike E Winfield exuded confidence in a blue iridescent letterman jacket and distressed white jeans.

Tap dancer Bayley Graham put a modern spin on a classic silhouette by donning an oversized off-white suit and a pair of black and white oxfords.

Singer Lee Collinson kept it casual cool in a suede bomber jacket and distressed jeans.

Stunt man group, The Lazy Generation, raised eyebrows by hitting the red carpet in matching black robes with their names embroidered on them.

