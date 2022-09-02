Sofia Vergara, 50, looks youthful in a strapless dress as she exits a Greek restaurant

<!–

Sofia Vergara looked classy as she stepped into Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The actress looked much younger than her 50s when she beat the heat wave that blanketed much of the Los Angeles area in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana summer dress that showed off her slender arms and legs.

Sofia opted for a strapless dress with a white background and a floral print of pink and green roses. She paired the dress with transparent sandals with a white high heel and a green crossed purse.

The Modern Family star’s long brunette locks were styled in straight layers and she wore daytime makeup as she left the Avra ​​Greek Restaurant.

The versatile actress and entrepreneur enjoyed a working dinner with executives from Walmart, which sells her successful clothing line.

The reasonably priced brand designs body-inclusive jeans, tops, dresses and skirts in sizes zero to 22.

Sofia formed her partnership with the retailer in 2019.

According to Forbes “Her line of jeans at Walmart has sold enough jeans to be four times taller than the Eiffel Tower.”

The judges of America’s Got Talent will conclude season 17 of the talent show on September 15, when the winner will be announced in front of a live audience.

The actress is also eagerly awaiting the release of her passion project, Griselda, which is currently entering post-production after filming was completed in early July.

In the six-episode drama, Sofia stars as real-life cartel boss Griselda Blanco who became known as the Black Widow when she took part in the deadly Miami drug wars that ravaged the city in the 1980s as a member of the infamous Medellin drug cartel.

The miniseries will be streamed on Netflix, with Sofia as one of the producers through her company Latin World Entertainment.