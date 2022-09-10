<!–

Sofia Richie looked casually cool in light-wash jeans and a slouchy black sweater as she enjoyed dinner with her handsome fiancé Elliot Grainge at Nobu, Malibu.

As the lovebirds said goodbye to some family members outside the celebrity hot spot on Friday, the 24-year-old model was seen wearing a pair of black boots and an olive green shoulder bag.

Her golden blonde locks were perfectly straightened for the occasion and she chose to embrace her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup.

The social media influencer, who has more than 7.7 million Instagram followers, stood by her husband’s side as they waited for the valet to deliver their car.

Grainge cut a casual figure in a black long sleeve shirt, matching trousers and glasses.

Their latest outing comes after they celebrated their 24th birthday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito last month.

The bride-to-be is said to be planning to wed the handsome Englishman “next year” after asking the question on April 20.

“They started planning weddings and touring venues,” an insider said Us Weekly last Friday.

She couldn’t be happier to have found ‘The One’. A lot of work will be done to make it her dream wedding.’

Sofia is dating Elliot – whose father is Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge – as early as January 2021 after meeting through mutual friends

Sofia has been dating Elliot – whose father is the CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge – as early as January 2021 after meeting through mutual friends.

Grainge is Richie’s first public romance since the split from Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton in December 2020 and The Kardashians star Scott Disick in August 2020.

Northeastern University’s long list of clients on the 10K Projects list includes music artists such as Aitch, Between Friends, CEO Trayle, Coin, and Damien Styles.