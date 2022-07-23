Sofia Richie puts on a leggy display in a mini skirt as she continues her French holiday

Sofia Richie put on a fashionable show on Friday as she continued to enjoy her holiday in the South of France.

The 23-year-old influencer modeled a white ruffled mini skirt and a black bikini top, and she wore a visor.

The newly engaged star was joined by her fiancé, Elliot Grainge, 28, as they enjoyed a boat trip.

The blonde beauty looked quintessentially stunning as she showed off her fit figure in the ornate pieces, and flashy, thick-rimmed sunglasses from Loewe.

Sofia wore large diamond stud earrings, a necklace with a row of beads and stacked bracelets.

She carried a woven handbag with thin brown leather straps over her shoulder.

It nicely complemented her headpiece, which had a woven brim with a soft pink and blue scarf attached.

Meanwhile, the music industry director wore a black t-shirt and dark, round sunglasses as he took off with his love.

His shiny, dark hair had a neat, tapered cut with tousled curls on top of his head.

Sofia, whose father is Lionel Richie, has documented the trip on Instagram, where she has 7.6 million followers.

Earlier this week, she posted a photo with Grainge posing in a black Matteau floral-patterned dress.

She sat on her lap as they lovingly wrapped their arms around each other and smiled softly.

The model dropped a single yellow heart emoji in the caption, and the upload garnered over 100,000 likes.

Sofia, Elliot and their holiday crew are currently staying at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has long been a celebrity haunt, with the likes of Paris Hilton, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Taylor and John Lennon all checking in over the years.

In late April, Sofia shared news of her engagement to Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, with her 7.6 million followers.