Sofia Richie looks casual in black gym clothes for a shopping trip

Sofia Richie cut a casual figure as she headed out for a shopping trip in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old model was joined by a friend as she strolled through the LA sun to browse some shops before taking off in her new convertible Porsche 911.

She looked casual with a black sports bra for her outing and matching tight leggings.

She had a white sweater tied around her waist and was wearing comfortable black sneakers as she enjoyed her walk.

The beauty is complemented by a selection of fine gold chains, stylish shades and a white cap.

After hitting the shops, she hopped back in her swanky new car which is worth a whopping £99,000 ($121,000).

Sofia shared the news of her engagement to fiancé Elliot Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, with her 7.6 million followers in late April.

She posted a photo of Elliot picturing her at sunset, surrounded by candles.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” she captioned her Instagram caption, featuring a romantic photo of her and Elliot kissing.

Elliot joined the family business and entered the music industry himself by founding an indie record label called 10K Projects.

He handed Sofia a ring with emerald-cut diamonds that, according to several experts quoted by Page Six, would be somewhere between four and eight carats.

“I love Elliot,” Sofia’s father told Access after the engagement. ‘I’ve known him since he was twelve, how about that? So it’s one of those things where I don’t have to go back and see the kid—I know who he is.’

Lionel, who shares Sofia with his ex-wife Diana Alexander, added: “So they’re so happy, and like a daddy and like a father and like, you know, that’s my little girl, so she’s in good hands.’

He showed it when Elliot asked for permission to propose to Sofia: “He was a nervous wreck, poor man, I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived.”

Lionel said, “I wanted him to have a little ribs, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to pass out, so it was great. I mean, they’re very much in love, so all I can say is that you really want that as a father.”

Sofia and her husband-to-be have apparently been an item for over a year, after first spreading dating rumors in early 2021.

The model had a previous relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, Scott Disick, 39, which ended in 2020.