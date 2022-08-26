Sofia Richie kissed her fiancé Elliot Grainge at her 24th birthday party at the 500-acre San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito on Wednesday night.

The nepotistically privileged socialite included the PDA snap in a slideshow she shared with her 7.6 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

‘A day full of friends, family and food!’ Sofia wrote.

Richie’s long dining table had 16 place settings and was decorated with candles and flowers.

The Los Angeles native’s pre-fix menu included heirloom tomatoes with grilled Spanish octopus, king salmon with maple glaze, jidori chicken, cacio e pepe, crème brûlée, and birthday cake.

Sofia had the starlit crème brûlée in front of her as her guests serenaded her with a happy birthday.

Unfortunately, Richie’s famous sister – Nicole Richie, alumnus of The Simple Life – and famous father – four-time Grammy winner Lionel Richie – both seemed to have skipped her party.

The 73-year-old R&B legend’s next scheduled concert is this Friday at Seneca Casino in Niagra Falls, NY.

The biracial beauty — which was dropped by Select Model Management — wore a sleeveless, silver-ribbed maxi dress for her special day, and she covered herself with a matching blazer when it got cold.

Sofia started her birthday celebration with a breakfast feast of pancakes, sausages, English muffins and bagels with lox.

Richie received rave reviews from her celeb friends Evan Ross (Diana Ross’s son) and Paris Hilton (Barron Hilton’s granddaughter).

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be is said to be planning to wed the 28-year-old Englishman ‘next year’ after he popped the question on April 20.

“They started planning weddings and touring venues,” an insider said Us Weekly last Friday.

She couldn’t be happier to have found ‘The One’. A lot of work will be done to make it her dream wedding.’

Sofia has been dating Elliot – whose father is the CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge – as early as January 2021 after meeting through mutual friends.

Grainge is Richie’s first public romance since the split from Cha Cha Matcha founder Matthew Morton in December 2020 and The Kardashians star Scott Disick in August 2020.

Northeastern University’s long list of clients on the 10K Projects list includes music artists such as Aitch, Between Friends, CEO Trayle, Coin, and Damien Styles.