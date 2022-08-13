Sofia Richie Keeps It Comfortable For Dinner With Fiance Elliot Grainge In Santa Monica

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sofia Richie kept it comfortable yet stylish for dinner with her husband-to-be Elliot Grainge at the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The reality TV star, 23, strolled to the Italian restaurant in a pair of zebra print loafers.

She paired her funky shoes with baggy black pants and a cozy oversized yellow turtleneck sweater.

Cozy date night: Sofia Richie kept it comfortable yet stylish for dinner with her husband-to-be Elliot Grainge at the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica

Sofia held a brown handbag tightly in her hand as she reached for her betrothed’s hand with the other.

The Los Angeles resident’s long blond hair was parted down the middle and fell in loose waves over her chest.

Her 28-year-old music producer beau wore a black shirt with three-quarter sleeves.

Grainge added black pants and a pair of matching sneakers. He wore thick-rimmed glasses.

Wild side: The reality TV star, 23, strolled to the Italian restaurant in a pair of zebra print loafers

Years together: Richie and Grainge began dating in early 2021. In April of that year they officially became Instagram (photo March 2022)

Richie and Grainge began dating in early 2021. In April of that year, they officially became Instagram.

The dynamic duo took a huge step forward in their relationship earlier this year when they announced their engagement.

She shared a photo of her kissing Grainge with the engagement ring on her finger. Lionel Richie’s daughter captioned the photo: “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot.”

Group outing: Joel Madden, the lead singer of the pop punk band Good Charlotte, the happy couple, who happens to be the husband of her older sister Nichole Richie.

All black: 43-year-old Maryland resident wore a puffy black jacket over a matching T-shirt and pants

The happy couple were joined at the event by Joel Madden, the lead singer of pop punk band Good Charlotte.

The 43-year-old Maryland resident wore a puffy black jacket over a matching T-shirt and pants.

He wore a dangling gold chain and a black cap with “Painted Flowers” written on the front in white letters.

Madden is the husband of Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie. The couple married in 2010.