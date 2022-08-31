Sofia Richie is summertime chic in white trousers while indulging in retail therapy in Beverly Hills

<!–

Sofia Richie was summer chic when she was spotted going for retail therapy in Beverly Hills.

Lionel Richie’s 24-year-old daughter slipped in white high-waisted pants that emphasized her giddy legs.

She swept her blond hair into a bun, modeled a gray T-shirt and tucked it into her pants to play up her petite body.

With a belt around her enviable waistline, Nicole Richie’s sister warded off the California rays with green sunglasses.

She gave her ensemble an extra touch of glitter by pairing it with a jumble of glittering necklaces, earrings and bracelets.

Sofia could be spotted walking out of a store with a bulging shopping bag as she enjoyed her day out in Beverly Hills.

She announced on her Instagram in April that she is engaged to Elliot Grainge, whose father Lucian is the chairman of Universal Music Group.

Sofia broke the news with a romantic photo of her and Elliot kissing, writing, “Forever isn’t long enough.”

Elliot joined the family business and entered the music industry himself by founding an indie record label called 10K Projects.

He gifted Sofia a ring with emerald-cut diamonds quoted by several experts Page six estimated to be somewhere between four and eight carats.

“I love Elliot,” Lionel Richie told… Access after the engagement. ‘I’ve known him since he was twelve, how about that? So it’s one of those things where I don’t have to go back and see the kid—I know who he is.’

Lionel added, “So they’re so happy, and as daddy and as daddy and because, you know, that’s my little girl, so she’s in good hands.”

That’s what he showed when Elliot asked for permission to propose to Sofia: “He was a nervous wreck, poor man, I thought he was going to pass out, but he survived.”

Lionel said: “I wanted to punch him in the neck a little bit, but I didn’t want to play, he was going to pass out, so it was great. I mean, they’re very much in love, so all I can say is that you really want that as a father.”

Sofia and her husband-to-be have apparently been an item for over a year, after first spreading dating rumors in early 2021.

In 2020, Sofia ended her relationship with reality TV heartthrob Scott Disick, 39, who has three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia dated Scott for over two years before breaking up in 2020, briefly reuniting, and then breaking up for good.