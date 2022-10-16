Sofia Richie dons a chic dress as she continues Paris bachelorette party with sister Nicole Richie

Sofia Richie showed off her chic fashion sense in a newly shared photo from her Paris bachelorette party.

The Nudestic beauty director, 24, wore a red and black two-tone blazer mini dress from Yves Saint Laurent.

She also shared a slew of photos with mom Diane Alexander and sister Nicole Richie, 41, as she prepares to marry fiancé Elliot Grainge.

Sophia, who previously dated Scott Disick, looked quintessentially gorgeous in her colored ensemble.

She didn’t caption, but still racked up tens of thousands of likes from her 7.8 million followers.

Among the many comments praising Sofia for her sleek style was a Paris Hilton substitute, who left a heart-eyed emoji.

She paired the dress with sheer black tights and classic black pointed-toe pumps.

In a separate post, the soon-to-be Mrs. Grainge stepped outside to enjoy the city’s iconic Eiffel Tower.

Despite the cloudy weather, the blond beauty seemed happy to spend time with her family and friends.

In a carousel of images, she posed cheek to cheek with her mother, who was formerly married to her father, the legendary Lionel Richie.

Both mother and daughter beamed with a glowing, clear complexion as they took a selfie together.

Nicole, who married Joel Madden in 2010, wore a plush white peacoat in the photos, along with black Ray Ban sunglasses.

Sofia followed her big sister’s lead and paired her with dark sunglasses of her own.

She wore a long black coat and let her long blond locks fall in a textured wave over her shoulders.

For the festivities, Richie and her group of friends each had large cutouts of Elliot’s face, with the entrepreneur wearing his signature black-framed glasses.

For her caption, Richie wrote her future initials, SRG, along with a blonde bride emoji.

And her bridal party enjoyed a meal at Matsuhisa Paris, where their tables were decorated with white and soft silver balloons.

One of them had ‘Mrs.’ embellished with a sparkly gold font, which made Sofia write, “Omg, thanks @matshisaparis.”

Days earlier, the socialite shared images on Instagram of Nicole and close friend Tess Kemper wearing sassy headbands with stuffed penises on them.

“We have a theme,” Sofia cleverly wrote over the post, referring to the headgear.

“Ready for the best week with my people,” she wrote in another caption.

The influencer was in a luxurious room with a crystal chandelier and gilded moldings, as well as a fireplace and mirrored doors.

The robe featured a framed photo of Elliot and Sofia kissing next to pink roses in the shape of their initials.

Sofia and Elliot got engaged on April 19.

His father is the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, who has worked with acts such as Elton John and Katy Perry.