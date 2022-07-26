Sofia Richie displays her toned figure in a tiny bikini

She has spent the past two weeks enjoying a romantic getaway with fiancé Elliot Grainge in the south of France.

And Sofia Richie moved her love boat to another part of Europe on Monday when she arrived on a superyacht in Ibiza.

While topping up her tan, the 23-year-old model was seen sunbathing on the deck of her luxurious liner.

Dressed in a tiny black bikini with thong bottoms, Lionel Richie’s daughter highlighted her enviable toned abs and peachy derriere.

The Slazenger ambassador’s golden locks were air-dried after a refreshing swim in the sea, while she was topped off with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

After spending the day relaxing on the boat, Sofia spent her evening partying at the Ushuaïa beach club, watching David Guetta perform.

Sofia’s husband-to-be Elliot Grainge was missing from the action on Monday.

Before going to Ibiza, Sofia had enjoyed a romantic getaway with Elliot at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has long been a celebrity haunt, with the likes of Paris Hilton, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Taylor and John Lennon all checking in over the years.

Since going on her European jaunt, Sofia has documented the trip on her Instagram page.

Last week she uploaded an adorable photo of herself sitting on Elliot’s lap as they ate outside.

In late April, Sofia shared news of her engagement to Elliot, the son of Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, with her 7.6 million followers.