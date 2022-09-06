Sofia Coppola goes casual chic while seen on rare outing with lookalike daughter Cosima Mars in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sofia Coppola was spotted in New York on Monday with her daughter.

The 51-year-old adopted a casual chic look for the outing, wearing a white cotton cap-sleeved top with a mandarin collar, distressed blue jeans and red and black sandals.

The On the Rocks director styled her hair in a long bob and appeared to wear little makeup.

Casual chic: Sofia Coppola, 51, was spotted with her daughter in New York on Monday. The director took on a casual chic look with a white cotton cap-sleeved top and distressed blue jeans

She kept her jewelry simple, with earrings and a wristwatch.

A crossover bag and dark square sunglasses completed the look.

The Oscar winner’s similar-looking daughter, Cosima Mars, 12, looked casual in a brown tank top, cropped denim shorts and white flip flops.

Look-alike: The Oscar winner stepped out with her look-a-like daughter, Cosima Mars, 12, who looked casual in a brown tank top, denim cutoff shorts and white sandals.

The tween’s long brown hair was styled straight for the shopping trip through the Soho neighborhood with her mom.

The busy mum shares Cosima and older daughter, Romy, 15, with her husband, French rocker Thomas Mars, 45.

Sofia is currently working on a new project, The Custom of the Country.

New Project: Sofia is currently working on a new project, The Custom of the Country, based on an Edith Wharton novel about a woman’s rise to the heights of New York society in the early 20th century

The story is based on a novel by Edith Wharton about a smart and attractive woman who uses her wealth in the early twentieth century to reach the top of New York society.

In a statement to Variety, Coppola explained that the project is close to her heart. “Undine Spragg is my favorite literary anti-heroine, and I’m excited to bring her to the screen for the first time.”

No cast has been announced for the drama yet.