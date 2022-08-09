Sofia Carson dons two white dresses to promote Netflix hit Purple Hearts in NYC

Former Disney Channel star Sofia Carson donned two dresses in her signature color – white – to promote her Netflix hit movie Purple Hearts and song Come Back Home in Manhattan on Monday.

The Florida-born 29-year-old made her first-ever appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Sofia (born Sofía Daccarett Char) looked conservative in a lacy long-sleeved turtleneck midi-dress and towering satin pumps selected by stylist Nicolas Bru.

Carson was joined on the NBC talk show by fellow guests Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza as well as musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith.

While in Times Square, the UNICEF Ambassador proudly posed beneath the massive billboard for Purple Hearts, which currently holds the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed movies.

Sofia started her day or promotions looking elegant in a $993 Maticevski ‘Lyubov Draped Tie-Front Crepe’ midi-dress and matching ankle-strap spike-heeled pumps.

Carson’s flirty frock featured a thigh-high slit and properly hugged her 5ft4in curves.

The It’s Only Love, Nobody Dies singer – who’s of Colombian descent – wore her natural raven mane in a middle-parted ponytail.

Sofia – who boasts 32.5M social media followers – made sure to pose for selfies with several fans waiting outside the Times Square studio.

Carson then headed inside to make her eighth appearance on Good Morning America.

The My Little Pony actress executive produced and starred as diabetic struggling singer-songwriter Cassie Salazar in Purple Hearts, which premiered July 29 on Netflix.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum’s dismally-reviewed romantic drama – based on Tess Wakefield’s 2017 novel – also stars Cinderella heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine as US Marine Luke Morrow.

‘[Nicholas] lives in the UK and we cast him via Zoom. So our chemistry was via Zoom,’ Sofia said on the ABC morning show.

‘We met the night before [filming] and it was kind of a running joke because the next day we got married. The next day, he was deployed to war, I confess my love to him, and by the end of the week we had our big love scene. So we had to really dive into this big journey together.’

Carson co-wrote the entire Purple Hearts soundtrack with Grammy nominee Justin Tranter, and the music video for Come Back Home has amassed 3M views since dropping Wednesday on YouTube.

‘I think Come Back Home is the No. 2 most Shazamed song in the world – over [Beyoncé’s] Break My Soul,’ the UCLA senior gushed.

‘And it’s just incredible to have poured my heart and soul into something and for the world to be loving it as deeply as I loved making it – I couldn’t ask for anything more. I’m so grateful.’

