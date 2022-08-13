Sofia Carson defends new film about backlash… after viewers call script ‘sexist and racist’

<!–

Sofia Carson has offered her response to her Netflix hit, Purple Hearts, after viewers called some of the script’s language “sexist and racist.”

During an interview with Variety29-year-old actress and director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum both understood why their new romantic drama drew some criticism.

“I hope people understand that in order for characters to grow, they have to have flaws in the beginning. So we very deliberately created two characters who were bred to hate each other,” Elizabeth told the outlet.

Backlash: Sofia Carson, 29, faces backlash against her latest project Purple Hearts

She continued: “They are flawed at the beginning and that was intentional. In order for the red heart and the blue heart to turn a little purple, you have to have them a little extreme.’

Meanwhile, Carson intervened: “Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story, but it’s so much more than that. They’re two hearts, one red, one blue, two worlds apart, really raised to hate each other.’

“Through the power of love, they learn to lead and love each other with empathy and compassion and to change in this beautiful shade of purple. We wanted to represent both sides as accurately as possible,” continued the Austin & Ally alum.

Storyline: In the romantic drama, Sofia stars as a singer-songwriter who marries a Marine, Nicholas Galitzine, 27, to get health insurance for her type 1 diabetes. He agrees to the plan to get extra pay to cover his debts

“What I think I’ve learned to do as an artist is to isolate myself from all that and just listen to what the world is feeling and reacting with the film,” she continued. ‘That has been so beautifully overwhelming and so many people have seen or felt comforted by this film. That’s all we want as filmmakers and as artists.’

In the film, Carson plays a struggling singer-songwriter named Cassie, who marries a Marine just before he leaves so she can get health insurance to cover her type 1 diabetes.

Her husband, played by Nicholas Galitzine, 27, agrees to the plan so that he can pay off his debts with the extra pay offered to married servicemen.

Notes: Critics are angry over sexist and racist comments by other characters in the film that has been watched over 100 million hours on Netflix

It’s fair to say that Cassie is more liberal than the straightforward Luke, who grew up in a military family.

The backlash is the result of some sexist and racist comments in the script by secondary characters. A Marine makes a toast to which he says, “This one is for life, love, and the hunt for some fucking Arabs, honey!”

While Cassie criticizes the racism and storms off, Luke sits quietly.

Despite some fallout from the dialogue described as “misogynist” and “bigot,” the film has already been watched over 100 million hours on the streaming service.

In addition to starring in the film, the Come Back Home singer served as the executive producer of the project.