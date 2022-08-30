Socialites Nadia Fairfax and Kate Waterhouse at Hamilton Island Race Week

<!–

The glitterati were in effect during Hamilton Island Race Week.

Socialites Nadia Fairfax and Kate Waterhouse were joined by Aussie Home Loan heiress Deborah Symond and radio star Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli’s wife Lisa for an event at Qualia Resort.

In a glamorous video shared on Instagram, the women gave fans an insight into how the other half lives.

Dressed all in white, the friends attended a Paspaley pearl event where they were treated to a sumptuous dinner.

A whole chest of raw pearls awaited them, as well as an alfresco meal along a waterway.

They also spent time aboard a yacht enjoying glass of bubbly in the glorious sunny weather.

Each woman opted for a white outfit for the “white lunch,” with Nadia choosing a mini dress with an open weave pearl overlay.

She wore her blonde hair smooth from her face and opted for a natural makeup look.

Nadia paired the look with sky-high heels and sunglasses and sparkly earrings.

Kate was chic in a two piece matching set with a wrap top that showed a hint of midriff.

She paired it with a pencil skirt in the same cream fabric and a pair of strappy heels.

A soft makeup look complemented her dark brown locks that flowed around her face in soft waves.

Kate wore a designer purse and completed her look with a pearl necklace and sunglasses.

Lisa chose a haute couture gown with a thigh-high split and a Christian Dior belt.

The radio star’s wife added a shoulder bag and sunglasses, as well as pearl chokers.

“A day to remember,” she captioned a series of images posted to Instagram.

Deborah stunned in an off-white strapless dress with ruffled detailing at the bust paired with wicker heels.

She added a coin choker and sunglasses while sporting her blonde locks in waves.

The beauty captioned the photos: ‘A magical few days back in our special place’.