Socialite Rose Porteous puts Perth mansion in Nedlands on the market for $5.75million

One of Australia’s most famous socialites has put her lavish Georgian mansion on the market for $5.75 million.

Rose Porteous, the former wife of mining magnate Lang Hancock, and her property magnate husband William Porteous listed their neo-classical home in Perth’s affluent western suburbs last weekend.

The couple have owned the lavish home on Dalkeith Road in the leafy suburb of Nedlands since 2019.

It previously belonged to Ms Porteous’ daughter Joanna Lacson-Fox.

Perth-based socialite Rose Porteous (pictured in 2006 at a celebrity shoe auction) has listed her ritzy Nedlands mansion after owning it since 2019

Sir. Porteous, a former friend of Mr. Hancock, has sold some of the finest and most prestigious homes in Western Australia.

Ms Porteous struck up a relationship with the estate agent shortly after Mr Hancock’s death at the 17-bedroom Prix d’Amour mansion the couple built together in 1990.

Mrs. Porteous sold the house after Mr. Hancock’s death in 1992 and later moved into his more humble abode in Nedlands.

It was Mr. Mr Hancock’s death catapulted Ms Porteous into the spotlight as her stepdaughter Gina Rinehart launched a long-running High Court battle against the socialite over her father’s estate.

The palatial, neoclassical home was owned by her daughter and stands out in the exclusive Perth suburb of Nedlands (pictured)

Mrs Rinehart claimed Mrs Porteous was a demanding wife and had a role in her father’s death. Ms Porteous refused to marry Mr Hancock for his money and the coroner found Mr Hancock had died of natural causes.

Once one of the richest women in Australia, Mrs Porteous became a fixture in Perth’s high society, known for her individual style.

“If someone said to my face you’re a bitch, I’d just look at her and say ‘thank you,'” she said in a 2016 interview on A Current Affair.

‘You gotta have style to be a bitch.’

Her five-bedroom Nedlands home is no less eccentric.

The crystal white, symmetrical mansion stands out from the more subdued homes on the shadowy street.

Who is Rose Porteous Born Rosario Magdalena Teresita Lacson, the Filipino-born Australian rose to the top of WA’s social scene following her marriage to tycoon Lang Hancock. After Hancock’s natural death, Ms Porteous was engaged in a protracted legal battle with stepdaughter Gina Reinhart. Ms Porteous remarried Mr. Hancock’s longtime friend William Porteous less than three months after the iron ore magnate’s death. Ms Porteous has been reclusive in recent years, living a private life in Perth with Mr Porteous.

Rose Porteous (pictured) became a fixture of Perth’s socialite scene after marrying mining magnate Lang Hancock and was at one point the richest woman in Australia

Ms Porteous and her latest husband William Porteous listed their multi-million dollar Gregorian home on Saturday. A huge internal staircase leads into the house in a large hall (pictured)

Sir. and Ms Porteous has sold other properties in the posh suburb, offloading a lavish 1930s home nearby to Dalkeith Road for $3 million in 2021.

Their current home was officially listed on Saturday on Mr Porteous’ own exclusive property site, which praised the palatial home for its unique neoclassical style.

“The white colonnaded portico of this magnificent residence is indicative of the impeccable style and quality you will find throughout,” read Mr. Porteous’ website.

The home boasts a marble fireplace, parquet flooring, high ceilings and an extravagant winding staircase.

“With an incredible sense of flow accentuated by the functional chandelier, it is a statement of both architectural flair and masterful craftsmanship,” read the ad about the statement staircase.

A ‘whisper-quiet’ lift can save a trip between levels for anyone avoiding the central staircase.

The rooms inside the Dalkeith Road home are adorned with aesthetic embellishments and embellishments, including columns and millwork (pictured)

The kitchen is an eye-catching white showcase of fine cabinetry and polished appliances with an imported stove (pictured)

Bright open spaces have white columns between the boned floors and molded ceilings.

The family room spans the full width of the stately home, and a north-facing courtyard ‘brings an abundance of light and air into the home’s central living and entertaining areas’.

French doors connect the outside spaces with the home’s interior.

The kitchen’s butler’s pantry has been advertised as an ‘indispensable benefit for a busy chef’ and for budding socialites catering ‘large parties’.

Imported white goods from France sparkle in the ‘sparkling’ kitchen.

The galley is also reportedly equipped with concealed storage as well as lacquered cupboards and sparkling surfaces, with doors opening onto a private courtyard.

A master bedroom on the ground floor is complemented by four further bedrooms, three ensuites and a study on the upper level.