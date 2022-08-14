Socialite Poppy O’Neil Tzaneros is marketing her $3.25 million Woollahra patio

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Poppy O’Neil has put her terrace in Sydney’s Woollahra up for sale for $3.25 million, six years after purchasing the property.

The Sydney socialite bought the house in 2016 for $2.1 million, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Built in the 1890s, the stylish home features three bedrooms on three levels on a 120 sqm block.

Poppy O’Neil has launched her $3.25 million Woollahra patio before welcoming her first child with billionaire husband Anthony Tzaneros

The property has two newly renovated bathrooms and a studio apartment at the rear.

The house will go up for auction on September 10.

Poppy and her husband Anthony Tzaneros are moving into a $7.45 million house in Sydney’s Bellevue Hill.

The Sydney socialite bought the house in 2016 for $2.1 million, The Sunday Telegraph

Society sweetheart Poppy is the daughter of former yachtie Denis O’Neil and wife, Charlotte.

Anthony is a member of the founding family of the giant port logistics company ACFS.

The couple will soon welcome a baby boy after tying the knot at a traditional Greek ceremony in October 2020.

Built in the 1890s, the stylish home features three bedrooms on three levels on a 120 sqm block. The house goes under the hammer on September 10

Poppy’s incredible eye for style can be seen throughout the home, which is just minutes from stylish Queen Street

The pair spared no expense at a New York Met Gala themed event.

The couple had their reception at the upscale Rockpool restaurant, which reportedly cost $10,000 a head.

The wedding celebration continued with guests later boarding the superyacht Quantum.