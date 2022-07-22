Social worker, 23, who suffered fractured jaw in attack by boyfriend slams sentence as he walks free

A social worker who suffered a broken jaw and nose in a horrific ‘out of nowhere’ attack by her boyfriend has rejected his conviction after walking free.

Robyn Howard, 23, of Winstanley, Wigan, was left bloodied and battered by her ex-boyfriend, 30, of six months, who erupted into a violent rage after a night out celebrating her new job.

She had just locked up and was going upstairs to go to bed when he repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

Robyn tried to escape screaming for help and eventually managed to get out and into the safety of her brother’s house just as the police arrived.

Concerned neighbors called 999 after hearing her scream during the attack at the hands of her ex, who she will not name.

Robyn was taken to hospital by ambulance after the attack on June 3 this year, where she was told she had suffered a broken jaw and nose.

On July 11, her attacker pleaded guilty to bodily harm and the magistrates in Manchester sentenced him to 24 weeks in prison, with a two-year suspension.

He was also given a two-year restraining order, preventing any contact with Robyn, and was ordered to pay £250 in damages and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Robyn added: “The sentence was really laughable, considering what he did to me, especially the compensation.

“But now at least he has a criminal record that potential future partners can check.

“But he’s now proven to be very dangerous and other women who come into his job need the chance to know that.”

Since the attack, Robyn said she found it difficult to trust men, adding: “I was on my guard anyway and that just secured it.”

Robyn has teamed up with Wigan Borough Domestic Abuse Services to organize a fundraiser at DW Stadium in her hometown on October 15th.

She hopes to raise money for Target Hardening, which helps improve safety in the homes of victims of domestic violence, and Refuge, which provides shelter for victims.

Robyn: ‘These organizations urgently need extra money. There is a lot of domestic violence, but it is hardly talked about.

“The victims need help at a time so isolating and difficult, and awareness needs to be raised how widespread this type of crime is.”

And Robyn is also urging victims of domestic violence to report their attacks so that if other women look up their partner’s criminal records under Clare’s law, they can see if they’ve had previous convictions.

She said: ‘He had never shown anger before during our six months together. The attack came completely out of the blue.

“But that night he’d had way too much to drink and even been quite aggressive towards some guys on the train home.

“Whether he later took any other means to make him do what he did, I don’t know.

“It just shows what dangers can lurk in a person, especially if they’ve had too much to drink or something else.

“I’m going to go public about this because if other women are concerned that their partner has an abusive past, they can ask to be checked under Clare’s law so they can make an informed decision about the future of their relationship.

“It wouldn’t have been good for me because he had no known violations, but about 80 percent go unreported, so it’s so important that people report it.”

“I think 100 percent he has a history of this just because of how quickly it happened.”

tickets are £25 each for the fundraiser and include a hot meal, live music, a bingo card and a charitable donation.