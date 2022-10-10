Social media users go wild over rare number sequence at 10.10 on 10/10 

10.10

This is the biggie, angel number of miracles! 1 is the number of unity and 0 is the number of God/universe.

When you see 1 and 0 together on one line, I believe it is a message of: ‘You are one with creation, you are one with God’ – an encouragement to initiate miracles and positive changes in your life.

It is a brilliant sign for you to expect the unexpected and an invitation to think of the best possible outcome in whatever worries you, because positive influences surround you at this time.

Action: If you are worried about a particular situation, think about what can go right rather than what can go wrong. This is a time when you are invited to imagine and expect the best possible outcome. Tune into what brings you to a state of gratitude and trust that you are a magnet for miraculous solutions.

11.11

The most common of all angel numbers, most people have come to see it as a sign that you can manifest (make real) your dream life. 11:11 is actually the message of ‘one, one, one, one’, reminding us that we are all one and that we are also one with the universe. The moment you see 11:11, you are infinitely connected to the abundant universe and connected to the totality of possibility.

Action: If there is a dream that you want to come true, think of it as your current reality. Imagine how that would feel; experience the joy this reality would bring. Trust that you are tapping into universal power to support your dream come true.

1.23 or 12.34

Numbers that move upward in sequence, such as 123, 234, or even 345, are all messages of increase and improvement, confirming that your hard work is paying off and that you are moving forward.

Action: Take time to reflect on the positive changes and growth you have made in your life. This angel number is all about milestones and seeing how far you have come. So if you’ve made big life decisions or positive changes recently, it’s important to acknowledge your commitment because this will create even more opportunities and help you keep moving forward.

4.44

This number has been strongly associated with the presence of angels. When you see 444 or 4:44, it is a message that you are surrounded, guided and guarded by the presence of angels who help you on your way. And the reason 444 is associated with angels? That’s because 4 looks like the letter A, and it’s like AAA for angels, angels, angels.

Action: When you see this number, it is important to say “Thank you angels”. It is the ultimate message that you are not alone and that divine support is available to you. When you acknowledge this presence with a simple ‘thank you’, you welcome spiritual support to guide you.

22.22

This sequence brings the message of energy and influence – that you can make a difference to others and those around you. It is a number that brings partnership, community and connection, inviting you to realize that you can enhance the experience of those around you through your choices and your actions.

Action: Ask yourself what you can do to make a difference in both your world and the wider world. How can you be kinder? How can you support those around you? As you respond to these questions, you also attract more of this goodness back to you.