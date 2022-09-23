Social media users share the wackiest decorated cars roaming the roads
Sweet trips! Motorheads share the craziest cars roaming the roads – including one vehicle equipped with shark teeth and another painted like a Sphynx cat
- People from all over the world have shared the most bizarre cars they’ve seen
- Bored Panda has put together a selection of these whimsically decorated rides
- Here, FEMAIL shares some of the craziest style choices motorists have made
People from all over the world have shared some of the crazy flashy cars they’ve seen driving around.
One of these cute rides included a vehicle decorated to look like it has pointy teeth, and another was decorated as a mobile crab.
A selection of the chaotic road roamers has been compiled by the online trivia site Bored Panda.
Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most unusual style choices motorists have made.
People from all over the world have been sharing some of the quirky flashy cars they’ve seen driving around (in the photo, one user decided to bring fish to shore when they decorated their car bumper with menacing shark teeth)
A driver in Texas, USA appeared to show their love for felines when they decorated their car to look like a Sphynx cat, painted a disturbingly fleshy shade of pink
Just keep driving! One motorist took inspiration from the Disney Pixar hit Finding Nemo and painted their car a clown fish
Painted red and decorated with seaweed, this beach-themed ride has been transformed to look like a crab
Decorated with a dramatic flair, this Batmobile-inspired vehicle is sure to catch your eye as you sit in traffic
At first glance, this looks like a smart, ordinary car – until you look down and see its unusually small wheels
Say orange! One user showed their commitment to a theme with a truck decorated with what appears to be hundreds of cameras
Disney Pixar’s cars can be seen brought to life here, with a truck decorated to look like the film’s fan favorite Sir Tow Mater
Why just paint your car when you can take it to a whole new level? This user chose texture as well as shading with a soft pink throw on top of their vehicle
This American driver decided to mix old and new and decorated their ordinary 21st century car with a front of a vintage car
A driver from the US decorated their truck with a confusing but amusing image of a Despicable Me minion and a bear
Why choose one? A driver in the US, seemingly unable to choose which car they wanted, seemed to just mix the two up