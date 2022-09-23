Social media users share the wackiest decorated cars roaming the roads

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

People from all over the world have shared some of the crazy flashy cars they’ve seen driving around.

One of these cute rides included a vehicle decorated to look like it has pointy teeth, and another was decorated as a mobile crab.

A selection of the chaotic road roamers has been compiled by the online trivia site Bored Panda.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most unusual style choices motorists have made.

People from all over the world have been sharing some of the quirky flashy cars they’ve seen driving around (in the photo, one user decided to bring fish to shore when they decorated their car bumper with menacing shark teeth)

A driver in Texas, USA appeared to show their love for felines when they decorated their car to look like a Sphynx cat, painted a disturbingly fleshy shade of pink

Just keep driving! One motorist took inspiration from the Disney Pixar hit Finding Nemo and painted their car a clown fish

Painted red and decorated with seaweed, this beach-themed ride has been transformed to look like a crab

Decorated with a dramatic flair, this Batmobile-inspired vehicle is sure to catch your eye as you sit in traffic

At first glance, this looks like a smart, ordinary car – until you look down and see its unusually small wheels

Say orange! One user showed their commitment to a theme with a truck decorated with what appears to be hundreds of cameras

Disney Pixar’s cars can be seen brought to life here, with a truck decorated to look like the film’s fan favorite Sir Tow Mater

Why just paint your car when you can take it to a whole new level? This user chose texture as well as shading with a soft pink throw on top of their vehicle

This American driver decided to mix old and new and decorated their ordinary 21st century car with a front of a vintage car

A driver from the US decorated their truck with a confusing but amusing image of a Despicable Me minion and a bear