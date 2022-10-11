Social media users share signs so genius they had to take a snap

<!–

We are constantly surrounded by signs that give instructions and share information, so it is easy to ignore them.

But these signs, spotted in North America and shared in a joke Bored Panda the gallery is so brilliant that people couldn’t help but take notice.

Among the amusing images is one of a sign advertising fencing as the ‘perfect Covid 19 sport’ thanks to its protective gear.

Another snap shows a chalkboard sign with Queen lyrics to encourage people to don masks (and maybe laugh while doing it).

Here, FEMAIL shares the brilliant signs that onlookers couldn’t help but share…

This US Fencing Club took a unique but absolutely brilliant approach to marketing, using the sport’s inherent social distancing to appeal to the Covid-conscious

While it may be obvious to most people that yelling at animals is inadvisable, the California Zoo created a clever sign urging the weak to stop their howling

Using humor can be a good way to persuade people to do things they might not want to do, as this sign believed to be in the US amply demonstrates

This ingenious shop owner has taken an unusual but clever approach to their closed/open sign, by simply having a movable letter ‘no’ to change ‘open’ to ‘no’

Plaques can commemorate defining and historic moments, like this park announcement that highlighted a record number of dogs peeing on a woman (four)

This taxi driver from Alaska has found an absolutely brilliant way to bypass the awkward taxi conversations and offer customers a menu of talking points

Never mind signs warning you about dogs, this clever shop owner has put up a sign telling customers their cat can be cute, she can cause injuries

Perhaps the humans hadn’t paid attention to signs asking them not to feed the deer – so instead a sign was put up urging animals not to eat human food

Pushy sports parents will hopefully be disarmed by this clever sign at a US baseball park, which uses humor to try to stop people from getting overwhelmed

This 3D exit sign impressed social media users who noted how much easier it is to see from the side than traditional flat signs

While people may be trying to be friendly when they feed ducks bread, it can cause a number of health problems. This gentle sign, written from the ducks’ POV, shares the information in a brilliant way