Social media users share the hilarious times they've forgotten something

BoredPanda has collected a selection of funny and awkward moments from people

It happens to the best of us – we leave the house and get halfway to our destination before realizing we’ve forgotten something crucial.

That’s exactly what these social media users documented — with some consequences more serious than others — and the results were hilarious.

A selection of the images collected by BoredPanda showed how people around the world dealt with the funny situations they found themselves in, including a poster who went down to realize their family forgot to tell them the stairs were being removed that day.

In another case, a person ended up with two portions of food after their mother forgot to put a waffle in the kitchen drawer.

One user shared the chaotic consequences of a driver forgetting to apply the handbrake while on the ferry

Another poster, believed to be from the US, appeared upstairs – only to realize that their father neglected to mention that it would not be possible to return due to renovations

One user’s mother assured their child that she had made them a waffle but couldn’t place it – so someone else did. When the poster reached for a fork, they realized what was happening

A DIY enthusiast picked up their ladder to realize a bucket of paint was still on top

One social media user turned around expecting to be confronted by their wife – before quickly remembering she was gone

Don’t forget your seat belt! One user shared the hilarious makeup silhouette emblazoned on the car’s headrest that shows what happens when you don’t buckle up in the car

This British woman shared a hilarious text exchange with her brother that showed an awkward moment

One person, believed to be from the US, was shocked to discover they had forgotten to check their shoes were a pair when getting dressed for work

Bad cook! A man saw his fiancée’s cake toppers burnt to a crisp when he forgot to check the oven temperature

We all forget to close the window sometimes – but this user from Svalbard, Norway, might have double-checked twice…

A user based in Germany shared what happened when they forgot the mushroom spaghetti in their microwave for a whole week