Social media users baffled as bizarre home hits the market for $2M

An eccentric home in the heart of Canada has hit the market for $1.95 million and offers guests a very bizarre feature: a toilet at the foot of the bedroom.

Described as a “unique and modern creation” on the list, the three-story custom home is one of the narrowest homes on the market, and it certainly makes use of every inch of space.

It has a total of three bedrooms, four bathrooms and three kitchens, but its most surprising features are its pencil-thin shape and the bizarre toilet located in one of the bedrooms (pictured).

The tiny wide house is 53 feet tall and resembles a gloss black shipping container, with a striking tangerine door leading into the industrial house. Despite its narrow construction, the house has a shocking amount of living space and features a basement and private roof terrace for scenic views of downtown Toronto.

The list also notes that the advantage of a narrow house is that it is “exceptionally durable and low maintenance.” But there seem to be a few quirks that come with linear living, including the bathroom that’s so small there’s not enough room for the toilet, so it’s invaded the otherwise elegant bedroom instead.

The eccentric house offers modern touches with orange-colored furniture throughout.

The salesman and designer, Glen Donaldson, 56, of Atlanta, is known for his ambitious designs that often feature narrow structures because he said he likes “the aesthetics.” And the bizarre feature of the house certainly caught the attention of many social media users.

When a video of the property was shared on TikTok by real estate agent @realtor.nero, viewers couldn’t believe their eyes and flooded the comment section with jokes about the unique home.

One user said, “The can you get out of my way house.” Another said, “I’ve never laughed so hard in my life.” “Lmao if my real estate agent says ‘I have something your family will love’ and shows me a toilet next to the bed, I’m going crazy,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, other users were quick to point out the high price tag, with one user saying the price was outrageous for “half the house” and another adding that you should be walking “single file” in the house. Another user called it the “cheapest corridor.”

Pictured: The kitchen, showing off the orange accents throughout the house.