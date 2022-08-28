Social media stars ‘infuriating’ fans by boasting about luxury lives during cost of living crisis

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Social media stars are driving people ‘mad’ by showing off their lavish lifestyles as the cost of living rises, a poll shows.

Six in 10 people said influencers’ “cash-rich lifestyle” is driving them crazy amid huge bills, according to a study by influencer agency Room Unlocked.

Another 24 percent of people said influencers’ unrepresentative lives had harmed their mental health.

Alex Payne, the founder of Room Unlocked and former Sky Sports presenter, said: “I don’t think it’s a surprise that more than half of Brits say following the money-rich lifestyle of influencers amid the cost of livelihood is furious. .

Molly-Mae previously sparked controversy by saying that ‘everyone has the same 24 hours in a day’ when discussing her success

“As the cost of living decreases, the challenge that influencers face is to maintain the support and engagement of their audiences – not to show off their wares [who are] struggle.’

While the poll didn’t mention which wealthy influencers are annoying people, many companies charge for advertising and are known for posting about their expensive lives online.

Love Island runner-up Molly-Mae Hague has 6.4 million Instagram followers and is considered one of the most successful influencers.

The 23-year-old, who works with the fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, now has a net worth of £6 million.

She previously caused controversy when she said that “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day” when talking about her success.

The comment was branded “tone deaf”.

Six in 10 people said influencers’ “cash-rich lifestyle” is driving them crazy amid huge bills, according to a study by influencer agency Room Unlocked

Payne founded Room Unlocked in 2017 to tackle the problem of money-hungry social media personalities promoting brands they didn’t believe in.

Payne said influencers need to build trust, transparency and authenticity. As income pressures mount, “the most conscious” will focus more on supporting brands and causes they really care about, he added.

Room Unlocked connects brands seeking promotion with influencers who have expressed an interest in their products, so that posts appear more relevant and authentic.