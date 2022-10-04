Social media star Lochie Carey places first at the 2022 Manhunt International in the Philippines

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is the Melbourne-based model who has been on the cover of many dark romance covers.

And over the weekend, Australian model Lochlan ‘Lochie’ Carey proved that his perfectly formed abs were reason enough to crown him the winner of the Manhunt International 2022.

The 23-year-old won the top prize and also received the Digital Challenge: Best Physique trophy on Saturday evening.

Australian model Lochlan ‘Lochie’ Carey proved that his perfectly formed abs were reason enough to crown him the winner of the Manhunt International 2022 on Saturday night.

‘It’s an incredible feeling! Was such a wave of emotions, all the guys have worked so hard for this and to win is indescribable,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I’m so excited to take home the trophy for Australia.”

Lochie holds the record in Australia for appearing on the most new covers and is a favorite at book signings around the world.

The 23-year-old won the top prize and also received the Digital Challenge: Best Physique trophy

He won the top prize beating contestants from the Philippines, USA, Vietnam and the Netherlands

He was previously seen at conventions alongside Chris Jensen of Married At First Sight.

The event last took place in 2020, with the likes of Love Island’s Maurice Salib and MAFS groom Shannon Adams taking part in the annual competition.

Lochie recently revealed one of the secrets behind his enviable abs.

Lochie holds the record in Australia for appearing on the most new covers and is a favorite around the world at book signings

The male model recently revealed one of the secrets behind his enviable abs. “Training for years and years, four times a week, a hard abs workout is super important for my core strength and for my abs,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“Training for years and years, four times a week, a hard abs workout is super important for my core strength and for my abs,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“I was a gymnast as a kid, so I was able to have great core strength from a young age and build on that.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the Melbourne-based hunk has been watched by producers and could be making his reality TV debut soon.