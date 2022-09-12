Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as sports president Dana White brings the Russian on board.

Magomedov was a prominent figure in the octagon and has developed close ties with White as well as former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The TikTok celebrity, believed to be 19 years old, suffers from a genetic order that makes him resemble childish features and stunted growth.

Social media celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov has agreed a five-year deal to join the UFC

The Russian (white top) has developed a relationship with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White has long been an admirer of Magomedov’s

Magomedov rose to worldwide fame in 2021 and was soon seen at some of the biggest sporting events, with the UFC welcoming him for several shows.

He was last pictured supporting Islam Makhachev in his October win against Dan Hooker, but now appears to be entering the world of UFC on a professional basis.

The sensational five-year contract offered to him by White does not involve Magomedov fighting in the octagon, but instead performing promotional duties, according to MMA reporter Igor Lazorin.

Commonly known as ‘mini Khabib’, Hasbulla is being graced by fans of the sport and is likely to use his army of over two million social media followers to raise the profile of the sport.

However, he may need to avoid future clashes with Connor McGregor, who has had a lengthy social media battle with the Russian.

Hasbulla (right) is a long-time admirer of UFC and will now officially join the sport

The duo have had a back-and-forth Twitter relationship with McGregor swearing to “punt” the youngster and Hasbulla labeling the Irishman a “bum.”

News of Magomedov’s PR deal came out in a statement on Lazorin’s Instagram page that read: ‘This is a face stunner! Hasbulla has signed a five-year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – tournament attendance, media activity.

“We won’t talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters don’t get that much. Hasbulla has signed a 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…’

It remains to be seen how active Magomedov will play a role in UFC promotions, but he could be involved in Sunday’s UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.