Social media likens Liz Truss to Forrest Gump as she storms out of ‘car crash’ press conference

Twitter users have compared Liz Truss to Forrest Gump after she appeared to storm out of her own “car accident” press conference, which lasted eight minutes and 21 seconds.

The Prime Minister took the stage this afternoon to say it was “clear” that parts of the mini-budget announced last month by the now-departed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng went “further and faster” than expected.

She said she would roll back her plan to abolish a corporate tax hike in an effort to quell volatile markets.

Truss was next in line to face the fury of the Twittersphere, which had already exploded with memes about former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

With their sights set on the prime minister, who answered just four questions from journalists after her U-turn announcement, some less than awed by users that she was “as effective as a chocolate teapot.”

Twitter was full of people’s opinions about Liz Truss’ press conference, which lasted eight minutes and 21 seconds

The political drama unfolded today as the former chancellor aborted a trip to the US and flew back to London after being summoned by Liz Truss over concerns over his September 23 mini-budget announcement.

Mr. Kwarteng arrived at No. 10 today around noon and accepted the Prime Minister’s request to resign less than half an hour later, before leaving through the front door of No. 11 with a smile on his face.

About 30 minutes later, it was announced that Jeremy Hunt would be taking over the role.

Following the news, Twitter went wild with memes as some joked that they had “cheese in their fridge that lasted longer” than Kwarteng’s 38-day tenure.

It comes as today, the former chancellor aborted a trip to the US and flew back to London, having been summoned by Liz Truss over concerns over his announcement of a mini-budget on Sept. 23.

Mr. Kwarteng arrived at No. 10 today around noon and accepted the Prime Minister’s request to resign less than half an hour later, before leaving through the front door of No. 11 with a smile on his face.

About 30 minutes later, it was announced that Jeremy Hunt would be taking over the role.

Following the news, Twitter went wild with memes as some joked that they had “cheese in their fridge that lasted longer” than Kwarteng’s 38-day tenure.

Others, including “right-wing” comedian Joe Lycett, said he had joined the “anti-growth coalition” — a phrase Truss has used to describe opponents of her economic policies.

Kwarteng flew back from Washington early today to have “urgent talks” with the prime minister before it was suggested he would be fired.

Multiple photos of his flight path were shared suggesting that his plane was making a U-turn just hours before the prime minister was expected to announce another recall on elements of the mini-budget.

A Twitter user responded to the news of his resignation by calling Truss and Kwarteng “Clueless.”

They posted a mock-up of the Chancellor and Liz Truss as Cher and Dionne in a 90s chick flick of the same name, which read ‘Kwasi Kwarteng dashes back from the US to be sacked by Liz Truss?’.

Others couldn’t help comparing it to Nadhim Zahawi’s short-lived career as chancellor in the final days of Boris Johnson’s administration.

Quarteng’s departure after just 38 days makes him the second shortest-serving chancellor in modern British politics.

Zahawi served the third shortest term in office at 62 days during a short-lived reshuffle under Boris Johnson.

Another post shows a photo of Kwarteng appearing on University Challenge, captioned “Who was the shortest-serving post-war chancellor who didn’t die in office?” BZZZZTTT “Quarteng, Cambridge” “Correct”‘.

Others on Twitter called him and Prime Minister Liz Truss “toast” and questioned his math skills after the mini-budget.

A meme showed a Photoshopped Ladybug children’s book titled “Counting with Kwasi” with a photo of a child writing “4 – 5 = 9” on a chalkboard.

A cartoon posted by a Tweeter shows a ‘£0’ banknote with Truss and Quarteng on the front.

The prime minister will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. widely tipping her to bow to political and economic pressure to raise corporate taxes, abandoning a key policy in the chancellor’s economic plans.

In a letter, Mr Kwarteng confirmed he had been “asked to step aside” rather than quit – suggesting he still believes the tax cuts should continue.